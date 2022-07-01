On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
56
21
.727
_

Boston
43
33
.566
12½

Toronto
43
33
.566
12½

Tampa Bay
40
35
.533
15

Baltimore
35
42
.455
21

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 56 21 .727 _
Boston 43 33 .566 12½
Toronto 43 33 .566 12½
Tampa Bay 40 35 .533 15
Baltimore 35 42 .455 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 43 36 .544 _
Cleveland 39 34 .534 1
Chicago 35 39 .473
Detroit 29 45 .392 11½
Kansas City 27 47 .365 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 48 27 .640 _
Texas 36 38 .486 11½
Los Angeles 37 41 .474 12½
Seattle 37 41 .474 12½
Oakland 25 53 .321 24½

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 8, Oakland 6

Friday’s Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-3) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 12:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Lyles 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3) at San Francisco (Webb 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|7 Splunk Security Ninja Workshop EMEA...
7|7 Accelerating Zero Trust Implementations...
7|7 ExploitCon Bellevue 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories