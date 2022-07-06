On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 6, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
58
23
.716
_

Boston
45
36
.556
13

Tampa Bay
44
37
.543
14

Toronto
44
38
.537
14½

Baltimore
38
44
.463
20½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 23 .716 _
Boston 45 36 .556 13
Tampa Bay 44 37 .543 14
Toronto 44 38 .537 14½
Baltimore 38 44 .463 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 37 .560 _
Cleveland 40 40 .500 5
Chicago 38 41 .481
Detroit 34 47 .420 11½
Kansas City 29 50 .367 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 53 27 .663 _
Seattle 41 42 .494 13½
Texas 37 42 .468 15½
Los Angeles 37 45 .451 17
Oakland 28 55 .337 26½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 11, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Kansas City 7

Oakland 5, Toronto 3

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Cleveland 2

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 2:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-2) at Boston (Winckowski 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|13 2022 - FAR Supplement - IAAR -...
7|13 Reimagining Higher Education Technology...
7|13 Preparing for 988: The Groundwork,...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories