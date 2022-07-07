All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
59
23
.720
_
Boston
45
37
.549
14
Tampa Bay
45
37
.549
14
Toronto
45
38
.542
14½
Baltimore
39
44
.470
20½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
