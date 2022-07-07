On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 7, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 59 23 .720 _
Boston 45 37 .549 14
Tampa Bay 45 37 .549 14
Toronto 45 38 .542 14½
Baltimore 39 44 .470 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 38 .553 _
Cleveland 40 40 .500
Chicago 39 41 .488
Detroit 34 47 .420 11
Kansas City 30 50 .375 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 53 28 .654 _
Seattle 41 42 .494 13
Texas 37 43 .463 15½
Los Angeles 38 45 .458 16
Oakland 28 56 .333 26½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 8, 10 innings

Toronto 2, Oakland 1

Baltimore 2, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0

Kansas City 7, Houston 4

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Texas (Gray 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-3), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 4-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

