Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 9, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 61 23 .726 _
Tampa Bay 45 38 .542 15½
Boston 45 39 .536 16
Toronto 45 40 .529 16½
Baltimore 41 44 .482 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 39 .547 _
Cleveland 40 41 .494
Chicago 40 43 .482
Detroit 36 48 .429 10
Kansas City 31 51 .378 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 55 28 .663 _
Seattle 43 42 .506 13
Texas 38 43 .469 16
Los Angeles 38 47 .447 18
Oakland 28 57 .329 28

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Houston 8, Oakland 3

Seattle 5, Toronto 2, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

