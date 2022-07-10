Trending:
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 10, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
61
24
.718
_

Boston
46
39
.541
15

Tampa Bay
45
40
.529
16

Toronto
45
41
.523
16½

Baltimore
43
44
.494
19

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1

Texas 9, Minnesota 7

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

Houston 6, Oakland 1

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Pineda 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Wisler 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 2-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Top Stories