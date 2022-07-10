All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|24
|.718
|_
|Boston
|46
|39
|.541
|15
|Tampa Bay
|45
|40
|.529
|16
|Toronto
|45
|41
|.523
|16½
|Baltimore
|43
|44
|.494
|19
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|48
|40
|.545
|_
|Cleveland
|41
|42
|.494
|4½
|Chicago
|41
|43
|.488
|5
|Detroit
|36
|49
|.424
|10½
|Kansas City
|32
|52
|.381
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|29
|.659
|_
|Seattle
|44
|42
|.512
|12½
|Texas
|39
|44
|.470
|16
|Los Angeles
|38
|49
|.437
|19
|Oakland
|29
|58
|.333
|28
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0
Oakland 3, Houston 2
Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0
Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1
Texas 9, Minnesota 7
Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 1
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
Houston 6, Oakland 1
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Pineda 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Bello 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Wisler 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Martinez 2-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 1-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
