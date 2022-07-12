All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|25
|.709
|_
|Boston
|47
|40
|.540
|14½
|Tampa Bay
|46
|40
|.535
|15
|Toronto
|45
|42
|.517
|16½
|Baltimore
|43
|44
|.494
|18½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|48
|40
|.545
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|42
|.500
|4
|Chicago
|41
|44
|.482
|5½
|Detroit
|36
|51
|.414
|11½
|Kansas City
|34
|52
|.395
|13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|29
|.659
|_
|Seattle
|45
|42
|.517
|12
|Texas
|40
|44
|.476
|15½
|Los Angeles
|38
|49
|.437
|19
|Oakland
|29
|59
|.330
|28½
___
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game
Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5
Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game
Texas 10, Oakland 8
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 6-4) at Texas (Gray 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-4), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
