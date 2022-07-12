On Air: Off The Shelf
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 12, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
61
25
.709
_

Boston
47
40
.540
14½

Tampa Bay
46
40
.535
15

Toronto
45
42
.517
16½

Baltimore
43
44
.494
18½

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 61 25 .709 _
Boston 47 40 .540 14½
Tampa Bay 46 40 .535 15
Toronto 45 42 .517 16½
Baltimore 43 44 .494 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 48 40 .545 _
Cleveland 42 42 .500 4
Chicago 41 44 .482
Detroit 36 51 .414 11½
Kansas City 34 52 .395 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 56 29 .659 _
Seattle 45 42 .517 12
Texas 40 44 .476 15½
Los Angeles 38 49 .437 19
Oakland 29 59 .330 28½

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Texas 10, Oakland 8

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-4) at Texas (Gray 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

