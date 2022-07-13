On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 13, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 61 26 .701 _
Tampa Bay 47 40 .540 14
Boston 47 41 .534 14½
Toronto 46 42 .523 15½
Baltimore 44 44 .500 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 48 41 .539 _
Cleveland 43 43 .500
Chicago 42 45 .483 5
Detroit 37 51 .420 10½
Kansas City 34 53 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 57 29 .663 _
Seattle 45 42 .517 12½
Texas 40 45 .471 16½
Los Angeles 38 50 .432 20
Oakland 30 59 .337 28½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (McKenzie 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 3-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-9) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 8:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

