American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 62 27 .697 _
Tampa Bay 49 40 .551 13
Boston 47 43 .522 15½
Toronto 47 43 .522 15½
Baltimore 45 44 .506 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 49 41 .544 _
Cleveland 44 44 .500 4
Chicago 43 45 .489 5
Detroit 37 53 .411 12
Kansas City 36 53 .404 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 57 30 .655 _
Seattle 47 42 .528 11
Texas 41 45 .477 15½
Los Angeles 39 50 .438 19
Oakland 30 60 .333 28½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 5, Detroit 2

Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 5, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 1

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 3-5) at Toronto (Manoah 9-4), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 7-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

