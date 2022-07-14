All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|27
|.697
|_
|Tampa Bay
|49
|40
|.551
|13
|Boston
|47
|43
|.522
|15½
|Toronto
|47
|43
|.522
|15½
|Baltimore
|45
|44
|.506
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|49
|41
|.544
|_
|Cleveland
|44
|44
|.500
|4
|Chicago
|43
|45
|.489
|5
|Detroit
|37
|53
|.411
|12
|Kansas City
|36
|53
|.404
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|57
|30
|.655
|_
|Seattle
|47
|42
|.528
|11
|Texas
|41
|45
|.477
|15½
|Los Angeles
|39
|50
|.438
|19
|Oakland
|30
|60
|.333
|28½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 5, Detroit 2
Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
Texas 5, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 1
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Kansas City 3, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 3-5) at Toronto (Manoah 9-4), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 7-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
