All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
62
27
.697
_
Tampa Bay
50
40
.556
12½
Toronto
48
43
.527
15
Boston
47
43
.522
15½
Baltimore
45
45
.500
17½
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
