American League Glance

July 15, 2022
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 62 27 .697 _
Tampa Bay 50 40 .556 12½
Toronto 48 43 .527 15
Boston 47 43 .522 15½
Baltimore 45 45 .500 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 49 42 .538 _
Cleveland 45 44 .506 3
Chicago 44 45 .494 4
Detroit 37 54 .407 12
Kansas City 36 54 .400 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 58 31 .652 _
Seattle 48 42 .533 10½
Texas 41 46 .471 16
Los Angeles 39 51 .433 19½
Oakland 31 60 .341 28

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2

Seattle 6, Texas 5

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Houston 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-7) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-3) at Texas (Howard 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 11-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Top Stories