On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 19, 2022 10:02 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
64
28
.696
_

Tampa Bay
51
41
.554
13

Toronto
50
43
.538
14½

Boston
48
45
.516
16½

Baltimore
46
46
.500
18

Central Division

W
L
Pct
GB

...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 64 28 .696 _
Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 13
Toronto 50 43 .538 14½
Boston 48 45 .516 16½
Baltimore 46 46 .500 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 44 .532 _
Cleveland 46 44 .511 2
Chicago 46 46 .500 3
Detroit 37 55 .402 12
Kansas City 36 56 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 59 32 .648 _
Seattle 51 42 .548 9
Texas 41 49 .456 17½
Los Angeles 39 53 .424 20½
Oakland 32 61 .344 28

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|25 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
7|25 Becoming an Awesome New Auditor! (24...
7|25 Being an Audit Leader (24 CPEs)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories