All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 64 28 .696 _ Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 13 Toronto 50 43 .538 14½ Boston 48 45 .516 16½ Baltimore 46 46 .500 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 50 44 .532 _ Cleveland 46 44 .511 2 Chicago 46 46 .500 3 Detroit 37 55 .402 12 Kansas City 36 56 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 59 32 .648 _ Seattle 51 42 .548 9 Texas 41 49 .456 17½ Los Angeles 39 53 .424 20½ Oakland 32 61 .344 28

___

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Gray 6-4) at Miami (López 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-4), 3:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

