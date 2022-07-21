All Times EDT
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|64
|29
|.688
|_
|Tampa Bay
|51
|41
|.554
|12½
|Toronto
|50
|43
|.538
|14
|Boston
|48
|45
|.516
|16
|Baltimore
|46
|46
|.500
|17½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|.532
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|.511
|2
|Chicago
|46
|46
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|37
|55
|.402
|12
|Kansas City
|36
|56
|.391
|13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|32
|.652
|_
|Seattle
|51
|42
|.548
|9½
|Texas
|42
|49
|.462
|17½
|Los Angeles
|39
|53
|.424
|21
|Oakland
|32
|61
|.344
|28½
___
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Texas 8, Miami 0
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game
Detroit at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Howard 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-9), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
