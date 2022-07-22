All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
64
30
.681
_
Tampa Bay
51
41
.554
12
Toronto
50
43
.538
13½
Boston
48
45
.516
15½
Baltimore
46
46
.500
17
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
...
READ MORE
All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|64
|30
|.681
|_
|Tampa Bay
|51
|41
|.554
|12
|Toronto
|50
|43
|.538
|13½
|Boston
|48
|45
|.516
|15½
|Baltimore
|46
|46
|.500
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|.532
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|.511
|2
|Chicago
|46
|46
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|38
|56
|.404
|12
|Kansas City
|36
|56
|.391
|13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|61
|32
|.656
|_
|Seattle
|51
|42
|.548
|10
|Texas
|42
|49
|.462
|18
|Los Angeles
|39
|53
|.424
|21½
|Oakland
|33
|62
|.347
|29
___
Thursday’s Games
Texas 8, Miami 0
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game
Detroit 7, Oakland 2, 1st game
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5, 2nd game
Oakland 5, Detroit 0, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Verlander 12-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 10-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Detroit (Pineda 2-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 7:20 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 4-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.