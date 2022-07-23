Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 23, 2022
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 65 31 .677 _
Tampa Bay 52 42 .553 12
Toronto 52 43 .547 12½
Boston 48 47 .505 16½
Baltimore 47 47 .500 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 51 44 .537 _
Cleveland 48 45 .516 2
Chicago 47 48 .495 4
Detroit 38 57 .400 13
Kansas City 37 57 .394 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 63 32 .663 _
Seattle 51 44 .537 12
Texas 42 51 .452 20
Los Angeles 39 55 .415 23½
Oakland 35 62 .361 29

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 8, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6

Toronto 28, Boston 5

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Detroit 4

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 8, Boston 4

Houston 8, Seattle 5

Texas 11, Oakland 8

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

