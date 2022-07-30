On Air: Safe Money Radio
American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 30, 2022
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 68 33 .673 _
Toronto 55 45 .550 12½
Tampa Bay 53 47 .530 14½
Baltimore 51 49 .510 16½
Boston 50 51 .495 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 47 .525 _
Cleveland 51 48 .515 1
Chicago 49 50 .495 3
Detroit 41 60 .406 12
Kansas City 39 61 .390 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 66 35 .653 _
Seattle 54 47 .535 12
Texas 45 54 .455 20
Los Angeles 42 58 .420 23½
Oakland 39 63 .382 27½

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 5

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Boston 1

Oakland 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 11, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Minnesota 1

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Hill 1-2) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-8) at Boston (Winckowski 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at San Diego (Manaea 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

