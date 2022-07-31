On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
American League Glance

The Associated Press
July 31, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 69 33 .676 _
Toronto 57 45 .559 12
Tampa Bay 54 47 .535 14½
Baltimore 51 50 .505 17½
Boston 50 52 .490 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 53 47 .530 _
Cleveland 51 49 .510 2
Chicago 50 50 .500 3
Detroit 41 62 .398 13½
Kansas City 39 62 .386 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 66 36 .647 _
Seattle 55 47 .539 11
Texas 45 55 .450 20
Los Angeles 43 58 .426 22½
Oakland 39 64 .379 27½

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 2

Toronto 5, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 9, Boston 4

Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 5, Houston 4

Minnesota 7, San Diego 4

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 7

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 6-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 7-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 3-1) at Texas (Gray 7-5), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-3) at Houston (Garcia 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 5-11) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

