All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
69
33
.676
_
Toronto
57
45
.559
12
Tampa Bay
54
47
.535
14½
Baltimore
51
50
.505
17½
Boston
50
52
.490
19
Central Division
W
L
Pct
GB
