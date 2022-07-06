Angels bring road losing streak into matchup with the Marlins

Los Angeles Angels (37-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (39-40, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (7-4, 2.68 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-6, 5.56 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -169, Marlins +143; over/under is 7 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Miami Marlins looking to end a four-game road slide. Miami... READ MORE

Los Angeles Angels (37-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (39-40, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (7-4, 2.68 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-6, 5.56 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -169, Marlins +143; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Miami Marlins looking to end a four-game road slide.

Miami has a 20-16 record at home and a 39-40 record overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 16-22 record on the road and a 37-45 record overall. The Angels have a 24-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Taylor Ward has 10 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 3-7, .184 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jon Berti: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Angels: Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

