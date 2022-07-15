Angels host the Dodgers to open 2-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (58-30, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (39-51, fourth in the AL West) Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -214, Angels +177; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to begin a... READ MORE

Los Angeles Dodgers (58-30, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (39-51, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -214, Angels +177; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to begin a two-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 22-25 in home games and 39-51 overall. The Angels have a 26-15 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles is 58-30 overall and 28-17 in road games. The Dodgers have the No. 1 team ERA in the NL at 3.01.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-40 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 30 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 13-for-33 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .205 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .275 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (back), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

