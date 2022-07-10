AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:07 p.m. EDT

Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the men’s final at the All England Club for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship and seventh overall. The top-seeded Djokovic has won 28 matches in a row at Wimbledon and raised his career haul to 21 major trophies. That puts him just one behind rival Rafael Nadal’s 22 for the... READ MORE

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the men’s final at the All England Club for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship and seventh overall. The top-seeded Djokovic has won 28 matches in a row at Wimbledon and raised his career haul to 21 major trophies. That puts him just one behind rival Rafael Nadal’s 22 for the most in the history of men’s tennis. The 35-year-old Djokovic became the second oldest Wimbledon men’s champion in the professional era. The 40th-ranked Kyrgios was trying to become the first unseeded men’s champion at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Ivanisevic is now Djokovic’s coach and was in the Centre Court guest box for the match.

Top pick Banchero, Magic beat Kings 94-92 in sudden death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Orlando Magic got a sudden-death overtime victory to remain unbeaten in the NBA Summer League at Las Vegas on Saturday. Emanuel Terry’s basket was the winner as Orlando topped Sacramento 94-92. No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero scored 23 points and had the assist on the winning score. Sacramento rallied from 18 points down in the final five minutes of regulation to force overtime. The first 2-minute OT session didn’t break the tie. Terry’s winner came after officials overturned a foul that was called on Banchero and would have sent Sacramento to the foul line with a chance to win in sudden death.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his seventh Wimbledon title after coming from a set down to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the men’s final. Djokovic raced out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth-set tiebreaker and converted his third match point when Kyrgios netted a backhand. It is Djokovic’s 21st Grand Slam title overall. That puts him one behind record-holder Rafael Nadal. Only Roger Federer has won more Wimbledon titles with eight. Kyrgios was playing in his first Grand Slam final.

Could Wimbledon champ Rybakina join Swiatek, Osaka at top?

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elena Rybakina served her way right into the Wimbledon void by winning this year’s tournament at the All England Club and might just be a new rival for Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka on the women’s tour. The 23-year-old Rybakina won her first major title on Saturday in only her second appearance at Wimbledon. She beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court. Seven-time champion Serena Williams lost in the first round and defending champion Ash Barty has retired from the sport. Rybakina says “I think just now (the) generation is changing a bit and (there are) so many young players.”

Russia claims credit for Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon title

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The president of the Russian Tennis Federation was quick to claim Elena Rybakina as “our product” on her run to the women’s title at Wimbledon. He then praised her training program in the country after she won the Venus Rosewater Dish as Wimbledon champion while representing Kazakhstan. Russian Tennis Federation president Shamil Tarpishchev says “it’s the Russian school.” The 23-year-old Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the final on Saturday. Rybakina was born on Moscow and played in the Russian system until 2018. She has represented Kazakhstan since.

Two-time Open champion Norman unwanted guest at St Andrews

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Greg Norman is persona non grata at the British Open at St. Andrews. The R&A says in a statement that it has told Norman he is not invited to take part in festivities at St. Andrews next week. That would include the “Celebration of Champions” four-hole exhibition on Monday and the dinner for past champions. Norman won the British Open in 1986 and 1993. He is viewed as a disruptor in golf as CEO of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. Norman tells Australian Golf Digest the R&A decision is “petty.”

Mets retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 in Citi Field ceremony

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have retired Keith Hernandez’s number 17 jersey in a pregame ceremony at Citi Field. A rock-steady leader for the Mets’ last championship team in 1986, Hernandez received the rare honor Saturday before New York played the Miami Marlins. The only other Mets players to have their numbers retired are Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza and Jerry Koosman. Number 17 in blue with orange trim was unveiled along the Citi Field roof in the left-field corner, just to the left of the No. 36 retired for Koosman last year. Former managers Casey Stengel and Gil Hodges have also had their numbers retired by the team.

Max McGreevy leads rain-delayed Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Max McGreevy completed a 9-under 63 on Saturday to share the second-round lead and had a one-stroke advantage when darkness suspended third-round play in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship. Much of the field began the third round in the evening in sunny conditions after heavy showers hit Keene Trace for the second consecutive day. More than 2 1/2 inches of rain over two hours delayed play for nearly 5 1/2 hours, with bare-footed grounds crew using buckets to clear water from bunkers. McGreevy and Matti Schmid, a former University of Louisville player, each shot 63 and were at 16-under 128 after the completion of the second round — a stroke ahead of first-round leader Adam Svensson.

Jungels takes 1st career Tour stage win, Pogačar keeps lead

CHÂTEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, France (AP) — A stunning solo attack by Bob Jungels saw him claim his first Tour de France stage victory on the first Alpine finish of this year’s race. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar kept hold of the leader’s yellow jersey after the ninth stage on Sunday. The 29-year-old Jungels crossed the line 22 seconds ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo and 26 ahead of Carlos Verona. Pogačar remained 39 seconds ahead of Jonas Vingegaard but increased his advantage to 1:17 over 2018 winner Geraint Thomas. Monday is a rest day. The race ends on July 24 in Paris.

Schauffele has 2-shot Scottish lead, seeks 2nd straight win

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele went from a four-shot deficit to a two-shot lead in the Scottish Open. It just didn’t feel that way to him. Schauffele had the best round of the day at The Renaissance Club and was pulling away. But he finished with a pair of bogeys that left him in a sour mood. No matter. He still goes into the final day searching for his second straight PGA Tour win. Schauffele was two ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello. Jordan Spieth was among those only three back. Also at stake Sunday is three spots for players not yet exempt for the British Open.

