AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:08 a.m. EDT

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has reached his eighth Wimbledon final by winning his 27th consecutive match at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic got off to a slow start before taking control in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 semifinal victory over British player Cam Norrie at Centre Court. Djokovic will face first-time major finalist Nick Kyrgios for the championship on Sunday. Kyrgios did not need to play on Friday because Rafael Nadal withdrew from their semifinal with an injury. Djokovic reached his men’s-record 32nd Grand Slam title match. He seeks a 21st major title and seventh at the All England Club, which would be his fourth in a row there.

Ogwumike, WNBA continue push for Brittney Griner’s release

CHICAGO (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike says Brittney Griner is an American hero. Speaking ahead of the WNBA’s All-Star festivities in Chicago, Ogwumike focused more on Griner’s humanity than her playing ability as the league continued to push for Griner’s release from her detention in Russia. Ogwumike, the president of the WNBA players’ association, talked at a press conference calling for mercy for Griner a day after the eight-time All-Star pleaded guilty to drug possession charges that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Ogwumike says Griner is her father’s favorite player.

AP source: Blazers, Lillard agree to $122 million extension

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a $122 million, two-year extension that puts the Olympic gold medalist under contract through the 2026-27 season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday. Lillard will make about $59 million in 2025-26, then about $63 million the next year, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday because the extension has not been announced.

Kolozsvary scores on game-ending balk as Reds beat Rays 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick Senzel’s sacrifice bunt against Wisler. Albert Almora Jr. walked before Wisler’s balk with pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin at the plate. Tampa Bay had a chance to score in the top half of the inning, but Kyle Farmer cut down Francisco Mejia at the plate on Yandy Diaz’s grounder to shortstop against Josh Kuhnel. The play was upheld by a video review. Farmer then snared Wander Franco’s liner and stepped on second for an inning-ending double play.

Trout, Ohtani, Betts, Turner to start All-Star Game in LA

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels were elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star Game along with Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers. Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk and Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. were elected to start as first-time All-Stars. They finished atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña Jr. of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves were elected from the first round of balloting as the top vote-getters in their leagues.

Column: Colleges pursue almighty dollar, but at what cost?

Kyle Kallander has a unique perspective on the latest round of chaos in college athletics. As the final commissioner of the late, great Southwest Conference, he knows nothing is sacred. Certainly not these days, when everyone is chasing the almighty dollar more than ever. History and tradition? Those terms carry no weight in what has essentially become a game of Risk, with the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference taking turns rolling the dice to determine how to divvy up the world of college football. Kallander says it is “depressing” and worries about the rivalries and traditions that are being sacrificed.

Tringale holds steady against wind, leads Scottish Open by 3

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Tringale finally saw how the other half was living at the Scottish Open. He got a full blast of the wind and held on for a 72. That was enough for him to keep a three-shot lead as he goes for his first PGA Tour win. The Scottish Open counts toward both the PGA Tour and European tour. That’s one reason it attracted a strong field, with 14 of the top 15 players in the world. Half of them won’t be around for the weekend. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and PGA champion Justin Thomas were among those missing the cut.

Abe impersonated ‘Super Mario’ to promote Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the country’s central figure in landing the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo. Abe died after being shot while campaigning in western Japan. It was Abe who charmed the closing ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. He paraded in a surprise appearance before a 70,000 sellout as Nintendo game character Super Mario. It was an unforgettable reminder that Tokyo was the next host. And it was also Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach that had the final word in March 2020 in postponing the Games for a year in the face of surging COVID-19 deaths.

Svensson maintains lead in PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Adam Svensson shot a 5-under 67 and had a three-stroke lead in the Barbasol Championship when second-round play Friday at water-logged Keene Trace was suspended because of darkness. Svensson had a 15-under 129 total at Keene Trace, where a mid-day thunderstorm followed dense morning fog. Play was delayed a total of 5 hours, 20 minutes, with half the field unable to finish the round. Trey Mullinax made a 20-footer for birdie on the par-4 13th to reach 13 under and finish his day.

Alker takes share of lead in Senior Players Championship

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steven Alker shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship with Joe Durant, Tim Petrovic and Alex Cejka. A three-time winner this season and the Charles Schwab Cup points leader, Alker had three straight birdies on Nos. 14-16 on his first nine and added another on the par-5 second. Alker won the Senior PGA Championship in late May in Michigan for his first senior major victory. The leaders were at 6-under 134. Durant birdied three of his last four holes in a 65. Petrovic shot 66, and Cejka 70. Defending champion Steve Stricker had a bogey-free 65 to join Ernie Els, Woody Austin and David Toms at 5 under.

