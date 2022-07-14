AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:39 a.m. EDT

Annika Sorenstam back on top of LPGA Tour leaderboard MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam was back on top of an LPGA Tour leaderboard Wednesday, teaming with Madelene Sagstrom in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Sorenstam and Sagstrom shot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play at Midland Country Club for a share of the first-round lead with fellow late starters Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber. Sorenstam and Sagstrom, played alongside Lexi... READ MORE

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam was back on top of an LPGA Tour leaderboard Wednesday, teaming with Madelene Sagstrom in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Sorenstam and Sagstrom shot a 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play at Midland Country Club for a share of the first-round lead with fellow late starters Pauline Roussin and Dewi Weber. Sorenstam and Sagstrom, played alongside Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, with the Americans shooting 71 in the round delayed 2 hours, 40 minutes because of morning rain. The 51-year-old Sorenstam is making her second LPGA Tour start of the season and only her third since retiring after the 2008 season. She missed the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open last month.

Old Course that stands test of time at modern British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open returns to the Old Course at St. Andrews amid typical concerns. Is the home of golf still enough to test the modern game? Tiger Woods knows both sides of it. He once used a replica of a gutta-percha golf ball from the 19th century on the ninth hole. It required a driver and a 5-iron to cover 352 yards. Woods is still amazed that St. Andrews can hold its own because of its pot bunkers and the wind. The 150th Open starts Thursday and there’s only a wee breeze in the forecast. It still presents a unique test.

Blue Jackets sign top NHL free-agent, “Johnny Hockey”

The Columbus Blue Jackets landed the biggest prize on the opening day of NHL free agency by signing Johnny Gaudreau to a $68.25 million seven-year contract. The signing came a day after Johnny “Hockey” rejected an eight-year contract to stay in Calgary. Gaudreau’s signing highlighted a busy day. Claude Giroux is leaving Florida for a homecoming in Ottawa. The Washington Capitals landed Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Darcy Kuemper from Colorado. The New York Rangers signed forward Vincent Trocheck to a seven-year contract. There was also a big trade with 2017 Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Brent Burns going from San Jose to the Carolina Hurricanes. Top free agents Nazem Kadri and John Klingberg were still available.

Snyder camp says he’ll testify voluntary, not subpoenaed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney for Dan Snyder told the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform there is no reason for the owner of the Washington Commanders to testify under subpoena for the congressional investigation into the NFL team’s workplace culture. Snyder attorney Karen Patton Seymour sent a letter to committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney confirming her client would participate virtually in the July 28 session from Israel while on a planned family trip. Patton Seymour, however, declined to accept the conditions of the subpoena. She argued in her letter it is not valid since the committee previously invited Snyder to participate voluntarily.

Ohtani wins 6th straight start, triples in Angels’ 7-1 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won his sixth straight start by striking out 12 in six innings and also hit a two-run triple in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Ohtani improved to 9-4 and became the fifth pitcher to have at least 50 strikeouts and allow one or fewer earned runs over a five-game span since earned runs became an official statistic in 1913. The Angels snapped a five-game losing streak. Mike Trout sat out with back spasms. Houston’s Cristian Javier went only 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs but had 10 strikeouts.

10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.

Winker homers, Mariners sweep Nats for 10th straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jesse Winker hit his second solo homer of the day and the Seattle Mariners won their 10th straight game, edging the Washington Nationals 2-1 to sweep a doubleheader. The Mariners have 10 consecutive wins for the first time since April 8-17, 2002. Seattle’s only longer winning streak was a 15-game run from May 23-June 8, 2001 — the last year the Mariners made the playoffs. Seattle won the opener 6-4, getting a three-run homer from Eugenio Suárez and six solid innings from Chris Flexen, who won his fourth straight start. Winker also homered in the afternoon game. Juan Soto homered in both games for Washington.

Orioles beat Cubs 7-1, extend winning streak to 10 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Santander hit a two-run double to spark Baltimore’s three-run first inning, Spenser Watkins and four relievers scattered six hits and the Orioles extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. It’s the Orioles’ longest winning streak in a single season since they won 13 in a row from Sept. 7-22, 1999. With the victory, the Orioles (45-44) also went over the .500 mark for the first time since April 8, 2021, when they were 4-3. The Cubs lost their sixth consecutive game, their longest skid since dropping 10 straight games June 4-16.

Dodgers erase late 6-run deficit, rally past Cardinals 7-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers climbed out of a huge hole in a 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Los Angeles, which has won eight of nine, charged back from a 6-0 deficit with seven runs over the final three innings. The late rally took unbeaten All-Star Tony Gonsolin off the hook for his first loss of the season after an ineffective start. Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the eighth and Trea Turner’s two-run single cut it to 6-5. Max Muncy tied it in the ninth with a sacrifice fly. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer for St. Louis, which had won three straight.

New commish: Big 12 open for business amid realignment talk

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says the league is open for business. While nothing is imminent, he says all options will be explored as he prepares to take over with conference realignment again in the forefront. Yormark made his introductory marks at the start of the league’s football media days. He says he’s excited about the transformative moment and the opportunity to grow and build the Big 12 brand and business. The 55-year-old Yormark is joining the Big 12 from his role as an executive on the commercial side of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. He was previously CEO of the Brooklyn Nets.

