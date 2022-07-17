AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:54 p.m. EDT

British Open | Smith takes lead ahead of McIlroy at 19 under ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Smith holds the outright lead at the British Open after moving ahead of Rory McIlroy with his fifth birdie in a row. Smith is at 19-under par through 14 holes. McIlroy had a birdie putt on the 14th to move back into a tie but missed it by inches. Hendriks, Romano, Williams added to All-Star rosters NEW... READ MORE

British Open | Smith takes lead ahead of McIlroy at 19 under

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Smith holds the outright lead at the British Open after moving ahead of Rory McIlroy with his fifth birdie in a row. Smith is at 19-under par through 14 holes. McIlroy had a birdie putt on the 14th to move back into a tie but missed it by inches.

Hendriks, Romano, Williams added to All-Star rosters

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston’s Justin Verlander, the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Atlanta’s Max Fried won’t be active for the All-Star Game after weekend starts. Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee replaced them on the active rosters for Tuesday’s game at Dodger Stadium. About a dozen players have changed from the original rosters announced July 6 and 8.

Tola leads 1-2 finish by Ethiopia in marathon at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Tamirat Tola led a 1-2 finish by Ethiopia in the men’s marathon at the world championships after he opened a wide lead late and cruised through the finish line. Tola finished in a championship-record time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 36 seconds on the fast and flat course that featured plenty of scenic views. Teammate Mosinet Geremew held on for silver, finishing 68 seconds behind Tola. Bashir Abdi of Belgium captured bronze. The previous championship record was 2:06:54 by Abel Kirui of Kenya in 2009. Defending world champion Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia dropped out. U.S. runner and University of Oregon standout Galen Rupp finished 19th.

McIlroy, Hovland avoid blunders to share British Open lead

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy is one round away from ending eight years without a major. But he shares the stage at St. Andrews with Viktor Hovland. They played inspired golf at the British Open and each shot 66 to share the lead on the Old Course. They also avoided the mistakes that cost so many other contenders. McIlroy and Hovland are four shots clear of Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. They played in the final group and each made double bogeys. McIlroy is the crowd favorite. He fills the void left by Tiger Woods and had the crowd behind him all day.

Mullinax goes from Kentucky to Scotland, doesn’t miss a beat

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Life has changed pretty fast for Trey Mullinax. One week ago he was fighting to keep his PGA Tour card. Saturday he shot a 66 at St. Andrews in his first British Open. Mullinax was the last player to qualify for the 150th British Open by winning the Barbasol Championship. His results had been so bad that he didn’t bother bringing his passport with him. He flew home to Alabama to get it and then was off across the Atlantic to his first British Open. He’ll celebrate his first win when he gets home. For now he’s soaking up St. Andrews.

Smith falls away at British Open after bad call from bunker

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Smith started the third round of the British Open with a two-shot lead and finished it four strokes back. A slew of missed putts and a bad decision on No. 13 were to blame for that. The Australian’s drive came to rest on the lip of a fairway bunker and he chose to take on a risky shot while standing inside it. He wound up making double bogey and shot a 1-over 73. Also heading in the wrong direction late on Moving Day was Dustin Johnson. The former No. 1 rolled an eagle putt through the green and into a bunker on No. 14. He shot 71 and was six strokes back.

10-year-old Japanese golfer closing in on 12th sponsor

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Miroku Suto of Japan looks like a professional golfer, with the logos of her 11 sponsors splashed across her polo shirt, cap, bag and even her belt. Her parents say the deals are worth in the mid-six figures per year, with some contracts for 10 years. A 12th sponsorship is waiting when she returns to her home three hours outside of Tokyo. Suto has extreme confidence, saying through an interpreter she wants to become “a legend.” She has a ways to go. She’s only 10. She struggled this year in the 9-10 age group in the Junior World Golf Championships and finished tied for 17th.

Mariners win 13th in row, top Texas 3-2 in 10 innings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners stretched their winning streak to 13 games, beating the Texas Rangers 3-2. Carlos Santana homered as the Mariners (50-42) moved closer to the club-record 15-game winning streak set in their last playoff season in 2001. They have won 21 of their last 24 games overall to take eight series in a row, their most since winning 14 straight sets during that 116-win season 21 years ago. Seattle would match the longest winning streak in the majors this year with a victory in the series finale Sunday, its final game before the All-Star break. Reigning World Series champion Atlanta won 14 games in a row last month.

Yankees: NYPD investigating after drone seen above stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees say police are investigating after what appeared to be a drone was spotted flying above right field at Yankee Stadium. NJ.com published video of a flashing green light hovering above the outfield bleacher seats. The report said it was a drone that floated above the park for about 15 minutes during the Yankees’ 14-1 win over the rival Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. The Yankees said they were aware of the report and that NYPD was investigating. The Federal Aviation Administration bans unmanned aircrafts from flying over stadiums while games are in progress.

Kerley leads red, white & blue sweep of 100 at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Fred Kerley led the first American sweep of the 100 meters at the worlds in 31 years, barely edging teammates Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell to stamp a red-white-and-blue exclamation point on the first championships ever held in the United States. Kerley leaned at the line to finish in 9.86 seconds and beat both Bracy and Bromell by 0.02 seconds. The difference between second and third was 0.002. It marked the first American sweep at worlds since Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell went gold-silver-bronze at the 1991 championships in Tokyo.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.