AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:17 a.m. EDT

Cardinals remove Kyler Murray’s independent-study addendum

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have removed an addendum to quarterback Kyler Murray’s $230.5 million, five-year contract that mandated at least four hours of “independent study” during game weeks. In a statement Thursday, the team said: “After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract. It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it’s ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in his contract.” Earlier in the day, Murray declared that there have been no “shortcuts” to success during his football career, no matter what provisions the Cardinals included in his new contract.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House committee

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testified for more than 10 hours Thursday before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct. Snyder gave a deposition to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform conducted virtually and in private. Snyder is in Israel and agreed to testify voluntarily rather than under the terms of a subpoena. The committee has the discretion to decide what, if any, information it releases from Snyder’s deposition. A transcript is expected to be available rather than any type of video.

Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates ‘gold rush’ for players

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says the Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit has created a “gold rush” for players. Trump played a round Thursday on his home course at Trump National Bedminster. This one was the LIV Golf Invitational pro-am. He played with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. Trump says what the Saudi-backed league is doing is good for golf because it gives players an alternative. It’s been a disruptor for more than the PGA Tour. Now the Ryder Cup is involved. Henrik Stenson signed with LIV and was stripped of his captaincy for Europe. Reports indicated Luke Donald will be replacing him.

Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson, Cameron Champ, Lee Hodges and Matt Wallace were two shots back. Si Woo Kim and Kurt Kitayama, both ranked among the top 70 in the world, were in the pack at 67 at Detroit Golf Club. The leaderboard was filled with players who took advantage of favorable scoring conditions with morning tee times. In the afternoon, the wind picked up and the scores did as well. Finau rallied from a five-shot deficit with 11 holes left to win the 3M Open by three shots Sunday in Minnesota.

Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Griner, Whelan

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has warned that a possible prisoner swap with the United States involving American basketball star Brittney Griner needs to be negotiated quietly without fanfare. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. Asked Thursday about the U.S. offer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied that prisoner swaps are typically negotiated discreetly behind the scenes. He emphasized that “no agreements have been finalized” and refused to provide further details. Griner has been detained in Russia since inspectors at a Moscow airport found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Mets get Naquin, reliever from Reds for 2 minor leaguers

NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets have acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed reliever Phillip Diehl from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for two teenage minor leaguers. Cincinnati receives 18-year-old outfielder Hector Rodríguez and right-hander Jose Acuña. Naquin, a first-round draft pick 10 years ago, was batting .246 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 56 games for the Reds, who are last in the NL Central. He homered and drove in two runs Thursday in a 7-6 loss to Miami. As the NL East leaders look to add offense, he provides another left-handed bat and depth in the outfield.

Jackson says there could be ‘cutoff’ point for negotiations

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations are lingering into training camp, and the Baltimore quarterback says at a certain point, it could be time to put those talks aside. Jackson says there will probably be a cutoff point for negotiations. That’s not a huge shock. Contract talks during the season can be distracting. So it appears if the Ravens don’t reach a long-term deal with him soon, this saga could stretch into next offseason. This season is Jackson’s fifth-year option.

AP sources: Seahawks expected to sign Metcalf to extension

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign DK Metcalf to a three-year contract extension worth up to $72 million and $58 million guaranteed. Metcalf is the latest in a string of top pass catchers to get locked up with new deals this offseason. Metcalf was entering the final year of his rookie contract after being a second-round pick by Seattle in 2019 and getting him signed was a priority for the Seahawks this offseason. Metcalf had watched during the first two days of Seattle’s training camp while the details of the extension were finalized.

Judge’s 3rd walk-off HR of year lifts Yanks over Royals 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his third walk-off homer this year, his major league-leading 39th home run of the season, to lift the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 1-0. New York was held to one hit before Judge drove a first-pitch fastball from Scott Barlow into the Kansas City bullpen with one out in the ninth, a 431-foot drive that gave the Yankees their 12th walk-off win this season. Judge joined Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees with three walk-off home runs in one season. Tommy Henrich had two in 1949 plus another in the World Series opener.

Benintendi won’t say whether will get vaccinated with Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Benintendi wouldn’t say whether he will get vaccinated for COVID-19 now that he’s with the first-place New York Yankees rather than the last-place Kansas City Royals. A day after New York acquired the 28-year-old from the Royals for three minor league pitchers, Benintendi went 0 for 4 with a strikeout in hs Yankees debut. Benintendi was among 10 Royals who missed a four-game series at Toronto from July 14-17 because he was not vaccinated and could not enter Canada. He lost $186,813 of the $8.5 million salary. The Yankees have a three-game series there from Sept. 26-28.

