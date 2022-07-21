AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:33 a.m. EDT

AP source: Harden, 76ers agree on 2-year, $68 million deal James Harden has agreed to terms on a two-year contract to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers and will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than he could have earned under his previous deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. Harden will sign a deal worth slightly over $68 million, paying him about $33 million this season and with a $35... READ MORE

AP source: Harden, 76ers agree on 2-year, $68 million deal

James Harden has agreed to terms on a two-year contract to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers and will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than he could have earned under his previous deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. Harden will sign a deal worth slightly over $68 million, paying him about $33 million this season and with a $35 million player option for the 2023-24 season, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Steeplechaser Jeruto plunges into water after gold at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Steeplechaser Norah Jeruto came up with a cool way to celebrate her victory at the end of a sizzling hot day at the world championships. A pool party. Everyone was invited, too. The Kenyan-born runner who recently began representing Kazakhstan moved to the backstretch following her win and took the plunge straight into the event’s water pit. A moment later, the Jeruto was joined by her two Ethiopian competitors, runner-up Werkuha Getachew and bronze medalist Mekides Abebe. Not wanting to be left out, Legend, the mascot for these championships, jumped in, too.

Semenya finishes 13th, doesn’t advance in 5,000 at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Caster Semenya finished 13th in the women’s 5,000 meters Wednesday at the world championships, an expected result for the South African who has been banned from her best event because of rules that demand she take hormone-reducing drugs to enter certain races. Semenya, who has two Olympic and three world titles in the 800 meters, has been kept out of that event in big events since 2019, after losing an appeal of a World Athletics regulation that made women with certain intersex condition ineligible for races of between 400 meters and one mile. Semenya finished the 12 1/2-lap race, held on a 91-degree day in 15 minutes, 46.12 seconds, which was 54 seconds behind the winner of the heat, Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia.

Judge, Yanks on top as baseball returns from All-Star break

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees lead the way as baseball returns from the All-Star break. The Yankees begin the second half with a gaudy 64-28 record and a whopping 13-game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East. The crosstown Mets are on top of the NL East, looking to hold off the Braves and take the franchise’s first division title since 2015. The postseason picture is quite crowded, thanks to the addition of a third wild card in each league. Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto are the names to watch ahead of next month’s trade deadline.

Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Brittney Griner at The ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner was front and center at The ESPYS. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe admonished her fellow athletes for not doing enough to speak out while also encouraging them to support Griner. Griner was arrested in Russia in February after customs officials found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. NBA Finals MVP and show host Stephen Curry joined WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith in calling attention to Griner’s plight. Griner’s wife attended the show in Hollywood and applauded their comments.

Tokyo Olympic aftermath still being untangled a year later

TOKYO (AP) — The COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics opened a year ago on July 23, 2021. They survived the one-year postponement, soaring costs and some public opposition. The aftermath is as difficult to untangle as the Games were to pull off. The Games were to drive tourism and showcase Japanese technology. The pandemic squelched that. The official price tag is $13 billion. The Tokyo city government picked up $5.4 billion in Games expenses and it is now trying to champion post-Games uses for a half-dozen new venues. The head of the Tokyo Games says a main legacy will be using Tokyo to drive a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics in Sapporo.

100 champ Kerley out for relays at worlds with hurting leg

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — World 100-meter champion Fred Kerley will not be available for the U.S. relay team later this week due to a leg injury he suffered while running the semifinals of the 200. Kerley’s agent, Ricky Simms, said the sprinter sustained a slight injury to his quadriceps during the race Tuesday night. Kerley slowed down about halfway through the race and finished second-to-last. After the race, he pulled the left leg of his shorts up above his thigh. The team initially said he’d suffered a cramp. Kerley was a 400-meter specialist who moved down in distance before last year’s Olympics. He won silver in Tokyo, then the gold in Eugene last Saturday as part of an American medals sweep that also included Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell.

Charles Johnson, former Colorado, NFL receiver, dead at 50

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Charles Johnson, the former Colorado receiver who won a Super Bowl title with New England in a nine-year NFL career, has died. He was 50. The university confirmed Johnson’s death Wednesday through Heritage High School, the Wake Forest school where he was an assistant athletic director. WNCN-TV in Raleigh reported Wednesday that police found a body in a hotel room Sunday during a welfare check at a Hampton Inn and Suites and that a preliminary investigation indicated no signs of foul play. Johnson was selected 17th overall by Pittsburgh in 1994 and played for the Steelers, Philadelphia, New England and Buffalo. At Colorado, Johnson was a freshman on the Buffaloes’ 1990 national championship team.

Champ aims to defend 3M title in another challenging season

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Cameron Champ fought off dehydration and dizziness to win the 3M Open last year. The challenges for Champ have persisted this season. He has arrived in Minnesota in search of another late-summer bump to make the FedEx Cup playoffs. Champ missed the cut in his first event on the 2021-22 schedule. Then he broke his left wrist and didn’t play again for almost four months. Champ ranks 153rd in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 125 are eligible for the playoffs. He says he’s in a “way better headspace” and confident from his 2021 win at the TPC Twin Cities.

Stenson joins Saudi tour, removed as Ryder Cup captain

Henrik Stenson is out as Ryder Cup captain for Europe. The European tour says decisions for his personal life go against the contract he signed to be captain four months ago. In the middle of it all is the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. Stenson confirmed that he has agreed to play for LIV Golf. It’s a direct challenge to the European tour and Stenson effectively had to choose between being the Ryder Cup captain or taking guaranteed cash from a Saudi-funded league. Europe is now looking for a new captain.

