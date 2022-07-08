AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:07 a.m. EDT

Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky with top pick in NHL draft MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have selected Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL draft. He’s the first player from Slovakia to be taken No. 1. The previous best was Marian Gaborik going third in 2000. This was the first year in nearly a decade there was suspense about who was going to be the No. 1 pick right up... READ MORE

Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky with top pick in NHL draft

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have selected Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL draft. He’s the first player from Slovakia to be taken No. 1. The previous best was Marian Gaborik going third in 2000. This was the first year in nearly a decade there was suspense about who was going to be the No. 1 pick right up until the player’s name was called. The Canadiens said they were considering Slafkovsky, Canadian center Shane Wright and American forward Logan Cooley. The New Jersey Devils surprisingly selected Slovak defenseman and Slafkovsky Olympic teammate Simon Nemec with the second pick.

NHL Draft: 3 Russians selected in 1st round amid concerns

Three Russian prospects were selected in the first round of the NHL draft despite increasing fears of their availability to play in North America due to travel restrictions stemming from the war in Ukraine. Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said he focused on selecting the best player available in using the 10th pick to draft defenseman Pavel Mintyukov. The Washington Capitals selected forward Ivan Miroshnichenko 20th, and Minnesota Wild chose right wing Danila Yurov four picks later. All three were projected to go in the first round, though questions were raised as to whether their draft stock might fall.

Analysis: Banchero’s summer debut was a smashing success

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paolo Banchero’s debut was a smashing success and that had nothing to do with the Orlando Magic winning their Summer League opener against the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft showed that the moment wasn’t too big for him. With the likes of Jerry West, John Wall and DeMar DeRozan looking on, Banchero just kept making the right play on both ends of the floor.

Injured Nadal out of Wimbledon; Kyrgios advances to final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle. Nadal announced that he was pulling out of the Grand Slam tournament at a news conference Thursday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday. Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.

At Wimbledon, Jabeur 1st woman from Africa in pro Slam final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur has reached her first Grand Slam final with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over good friend Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon. Jabeur is a 27-year-old from Tunisia who is the first African woman and Arab woman to get to the title match at a major tennis tournament. Maria is a 34-year-old German who is ranked 103rd and never had made it past the third round of a Grand Slam event before. The third-seeded Jabeur next will face 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan for the championship on Saturday. Rybakina overwhelmed 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the second semifinal. She also will be making her major final debut.

WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

US women beat Jamaica 5-0 at the W Championship

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team qualified for the 2023 World Cup on Thursday night at the CONCACAF W Championship. The United States defeated Jamaica 5-0 at Estadio BBVA but had to wait until Haiti downed Mexico 3-0 in the late game to secure a spot in next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. With two victories at the W Championship, the United States was atop its group and became the first team to win one of four World Cup berths up for grabs.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder, House committee at odds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dan Snyder’s attorney told the Committee on Oversight and Reform the Washington Commanders’ owner is willing to testify by video conference regarding the investigation into the team’s workplace culture following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment by team executives of women employees. In a letter sent to the committee and obtained by The Associated Press, attorney Karen Patton Seymour said Snyder is traveling outside the country and available for video testimony July 28 and 29. Seymour expressed concern because the committee countered with dates that conflict with her travel schedule and Snyder’s.

Gonsolin goes to 11-0, Dodgers get 4 HRs to beat Cubs 5-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched seven strong innings for his 11th victory in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-3 win over the Chicago Cubs. Mookie Betts hit a pair of leadoff homers and the Dodgers got a two-run blast from Gavin Lux and a solo shot by Justin Turner. Gonsolin is the first Dodgers pitcher to start a season 11-0 since Alex Wood in 2017. He and Houston’s Justin Verlander are tied for most wins in the majors. The NL West-leading Dodgers won their fourth in a row. The Cubs got a two-run homer from Christopher Morel in the fifth.

Padres’ Profar collapses after collision, taken off on cart

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams. Profar was then placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart. Profar and Abrams both went after a flyball hit by Joey Bart of the San Francisco Giants into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.