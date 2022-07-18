AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:08 a.m. EDT

Cameron Smith a British Open champion and man for any course ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Smith is a tough-as-nails Aussie. He’s also champion golfer of the year. With the greatest closing round by a British Open champion at St. Andrews, he made eight birdies for a 64. He won by one over Cameron Young. The big threat was Rory McIlroy. Smith passed him with five straight birdies to start the back nine. The... READ MORE

Cameron Smith a British Open champion and man for any course

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Smith is a tough-as-nails Aussie. He’s also champion golfer of the year. With the greatest closing round by a British Open champion at St. Andrews, he made eight birdies for a 64. He won by one over Cameron Young. The big threat was Rory McIlroy. Smith passed him with five straight birdies to start the back nine. The defining moment was the 17th. Smith used that magic touch with his putter to navigate the notorious Road Hole bunker and save par with a clutch putt. McIlroy was disappointed. He also recognized he was simply outplayed by a great player.

Pitch clocks, shift limits, larger bases in MLB’s future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball is considering a pitch clock for next year along with shift limits, larger bases and restrictions on pickoff attempts. A clock experiment in the minor leagues cut the average this year to 2:37 from 3:04 at a similar point for non-clock games last year. Average time of nine-inning MLB games increased from 2:43 in 2003 to 3:13 in 2020 before dropping to 3:02 so far this season. An 11-person competition committee with six management representatives, four players and one umpire will make the decisions. Limit use of robot plate umpires is possible for as early as 2024.

Healthy James Harden vows return to ‘top of my game’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden is vowing a return to his high-scoring form after battling a lingering hamstring injury that created rare doubt for the three-time NBA scoring champion over the last two seasons. Harden says he’s healthy again and eager to chase the first championship of his 13-year career. He declined his $47.4 million player option and Harden told The Associated Press he did so to allow the 76ers to go after free agents. He says taking less money so the team could sign as many players as needed to contend was “very, very important” to him.

Fraser-Pryce back on top, leads Jamaican sweep in 100 meters

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sped her way back to the top of the sprint game, winning her fifth world title at 100 meters by leading a Jamaican sweep and knocking off the reigning Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah. The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce, mother of a 4-year-old son, Zyon, led all the way and crossed the line in 10.67 seconds. She defeated second-place finisher Shericka Jackson by 0.06 seconds while Thompson-Herah finished a surprising third. A night that started with thoughts that Thompson-Herah might knock off Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 34-year-old world record of 10.49 closed instead with Fraser-Pryce setting a world-championships record. Marion Jones set the old mark of 10.70 in 1999.

A home run: US turns in record-setting medal day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Americans had a spectacular day at the world championships by winning nine medals on home turf. It will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in their long, successful track and field history. This also was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers. It could’ve been more, too. Hurdler Devon Allen left the track after being disqualified for leaving the blocks too early in the final. The medal-favorite will now make his way to the football field after signing a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The U.S. leads with 14 medals as it hosts the world championships for the first time.

Dixon continues climb through IndyCar history with 52nd win

More than two decades after Scott Dixon won his first IndyCar race, he triumphed over the road course in Toronto to move into a tie with Mario Andretti for second on the career list. Dixon’s victory on Sunday was the 52nd of his career, and it left only A.J. Foyt ahead of him. It also thrust Dixon, who turns 42 on Friday, back into the championship hunt. He is fifth in the standings with seven races left, and a seventh title would tie Foyt for the most in series history.

Bell crashes NASCAR playoff field with win at New Hampshire

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Christopher Bell crashed the NASCAR playoffs, winning Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to become the 14th Cup Series winner this season. Bell mastered the track where he won Xfinity Series races in 2018, 2019 and 2021, holding off Chase Elliott, last week’s winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bell is the 14th driver to earn a spot in the 16-driver playoff field. With six races left in the regular season, it leaves open the possibility that more than 16 drivers could win a race and the final playoff spot or spots would be decided on points.

Mariners win 14th in row, Rodríguez key hit to beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Seattle Mariners won their 14th straight game when rookie All-Star Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double and Ty France homered after joining him on the AL team to beat the Texas Rangers 6-2. The Mariners moved closer to the team record of 15 consecutive wins during their most recent playoff season in 2001, when they went 116-46. The 14-game streak is the longest going into an All-Star break in major league history. Cal Raleigh’s two-run homer put the Mariners ahead for good in the fourth inning as they matched reigning World Series champion Atlanta’s June streak for the longest this season. St. Louis had a 17-game winning string last year.

Bosox ace Sale broken left pinkie by liner, return uncertain

NEW YORK (AP) — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has a broken pinkie finger on his pitching hand after being hit by a line drive against the New York Yankees. Sale was to see a hand specialist and there was no word on a possible return this season. It was yet another setback in an injury-plagued year for the Boston ace. Sale screamed out in pain after being struck by Aaron Hicks’ liner at over 106 mph with two outs in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. The seven-time All-Star pitcher immediately ran off the field, holding up his fractured finger. The 33-year-old Sale was making his second start since returning from a fractured rib. During the Major League Baseball lockout, Sale broke a rib while working out on his own.

Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft. Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion Matt Holliday, was chosen first by Baltimore over Jones in somewhat of a surprise. Justin Crawford, a son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, was taken by Philadelphia at No. 17. Texas used the third pick on Kumar Rocker, a big right-hander who failed to sign with the New York Mets after being selected 10th overall last year.

