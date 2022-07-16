AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:26 a.m. EDT

Kershaw takes perfect game into 8th, Dodgers rout Angels 9-1 ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through the seventh and finished with eight scoreless innings of one-hit ball in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. After retiring the Angels’ first 21 batters in order, Kershaw fell six outs short of his first perfect game and the second in Dodgers franchise history when Luis Rengifo lined a... READ MORE

Kershaw takes perfect game into 8th, Dodgers rout Angels 9-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through the seventh and finished with eight scoreless innings of one-hit ball in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. After retiring the Angels’ first 21 batters in order, Kershaw fell six outs short of his first perfect game and the second in Dodgers franchise history when Luis Rengifo lined a clean double to left leading off the eighth. Justin Turner had three hits, drove in four runs and also made the first of three spectacular defensive plays by the Dodgers’ infield to keep Kershaw’s perfect game intact.

British Open | Kisner’s 65 among low scores at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — It’s shaping up to be a day of low scoring at a sunny St. Andrews. Kevin Kisner was out in the second group of the day and had an eagle putt for a 63 that would have tied the low round at a major at the home of golf. He wound up making par at No. 18 and settled for a 7-under 65. Kisner’s playing partner was fellow American Trey Mullinax and he shot 66. Richard Mansell went out alone to start the third round and shot 68. Six of the first nine players to complete their rounds shot in the 60s. That included a 66 for 2018 champion Francesco Molinari.

Emotional exit for Woods, big chance for Smith at St Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods made an early and emotional departure from the British Open at St. Andrews, perhaps for the last time. Cameron Smith of Australia can only hope this Open might mark his arrival among the truly elite. Already The Players Championship winner. the Aussie took his first lead at a major going into the weekend. He had six birdies in 10 holes and made a long eagle putt for a 64. Smith leads by two over Cameron Young. Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland were three shots behind. Woods shot 75 and missed the cut.

MLB to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging violations of minimum wage laws, a case that progressed through the courts for eight years without reaching a trial. The proposed settlement was filed with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, where Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero is expected to grant his approval. An early estimate is that perhaps 23,000 players could share the money with an average payment of $5,000 to $5,500, according to a filing by Brian Kriegler, the players’ damages expert. The players’ lawyers will get $55.5 million.

Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney representing 30 women who have accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions says they have settled their legal claims against the team. Tony Buzbee, the women’s attorney, says the terms of the settlements reached between each of the women and the Texans are confidential. Buzbee says while only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others had also intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached. In a statement, the owners of the Texans say they hope the settlement will “provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large.”

Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s note for cannabis use

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner at her drug possession trial has given a Russian court a letter from a U.S. doctor recommending she use cannabis to treat pain. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and standout for the Phoenix Mercury was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Last week, Griner pleaded guilty and acknowledged possessing the canisters but said she had no criminal intent. She said they were in her luggage because she packed hastily in her return to Russia to play for the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team during the WNBA’s offseason.

Mo Farah’s story draws horror, understanding in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Many Somalis are reacting with horror — and a sense of understanding — at British runner Mo Farah’s tale of being trafficked to Britain as a child and forced to look after other children. Olympic champion Farah was born in present-day Somaliland, a territory by the Gulf of Aden that has asserted independence from the Horn of Africa nation of Somalia. Here, in the Somali capital Mogadishu, those who have heard of Farah’s account express sadness for what he went through as a child forced to work in servitude. But they also point out that he is not alone.

Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm. The move comes nearly 110 years after he was stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time. The International Olympic Committee announced the change on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe winning the decathlon and later being proclaimed by King Gustav V of Sweden as “the greatest athlete in the world.” Thorpe was a Native American. He had his medals stripped months after the Olympics when it was discovered he had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers.

Yaz’s slam highlights 3-homer 9th as Giants stun Brewers 8-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-ending grand slam off major league saves leader Josh Hader for San Francisco’s third homer of the ninth inning, and the Giants rallied from a three-run deficit to stun the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5. Hader was tagged with his second straight loss, two nights after giving up a walk-off, three-run homer against Minnesota. Joey Bart and Darin Ruf also homered in the ninth inning for San Francisco. LaMonte Wade Jr. went deep earlier for the Giants, won have won five of seven.

Cards reliever, rookie manager get heated on mound in win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera slammed the ball to the ground in frustration when he was removed from the game, prompting a stern response from manager Oliver Marmol moments before St. Louis closed out a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Cabrera was pulled after giving up consecutive hits to start the ninth inning. He fired the ball to the turf as Marmol approached the mound, leading the rookie skipper to grab Cabrera and get right in his face. All-Star reliever Ryan Helsley earned his eighth save when he got Brandon Drury to fly out to deep center field with the bases loaded. Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking homer for the Cardinals, and Brendan Donovan drove in three runs.

