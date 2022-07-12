AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 12. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Chicago (10) 16 6 120 1 1 1 2. Las Vegas 15 7 103 2 2 4 3. Seattle 15 8 99 4 2 5 4. Connecticut 14 8 89 3 2 5 4. Washington 14 10 89 5 2 5 6. Atlanta 10 12 57 7 6 10 6. Los Angeles 10 12 57 6 6 9 8. New York 9 13 46 9 6 10 9. Minnesota 8 15 45 8 6 11 10. Phoenix 10 14 34 10 7 11 11. Dallas 10 12 31 11 7 11 12. Indiana 5 19 10 12 12 12

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.