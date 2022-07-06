Arizona 6, San Francisco 2

San Francisco
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|5
|
|Slater cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hummel lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ruf lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ystrzemski ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pederson rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mercedes dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho ph-c
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rojas ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|Arizona
|000
|010
|05x
|—
|6
E_Villar (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Crawford (9), Walker (11), C.Kelly (4), Varsho (15). HR_Varsho (12). SF_Pederson (3), Kennedy (2). S_Wynns (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers H,11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leone L,3-1 BS,1-3
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Doval
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbert
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Middleton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Smith W,1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Leone(2).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Dan Lassogna-DUP.
T_3:07. A_14,467 (48,686).
