Arizona 6, San Francisco 2

San Francisco Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 6 2 Totals 31 6 8 5 Slater cf 4 1 2 0 Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 Flores 1b 3 0 1 0 Peralta ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Belt 1b 0 0 0 0 Hummel lf 4 1 1 0 Ruf lf 2 0 1 0 Herrera c 0 0 0 0 Ystrzemski ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Marte dh 3 1 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 Pederson rf-lf 3 0 0 1 Kennedy 2b 3 0 0 1 Mercedes dh 2 1 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 1 1 0 Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 Varsho ph-c 2 1 2 3 La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 Perdomo ss 3 0 2 1 Wynns c 3 0 1 1 Hager 3b 2 0 0 0 Rojas ph-3b 1 1 1 0

San Francisco 000 100 100 — 2 Arizona 000 010 05x — 6

E_Villar (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Crawford (9), Walker (11), C.Kelly (4), Varsho (15). HR_Varsho (12). SF_Pederson (3), Kennedy (2). S_Wynns (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Wood 5 4 1 1 0 4 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rogers H,11 1 1 0 0 0 0 Leone L,3-1 BS,1-3 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 Doval 2-3 1 1 1 0 0

Arizona Gilbert 3 2-3 4 1 1 1 2 Middleton 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Ramirez 1 1-3 0 1 0 1 4 Smith W,1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Leone(2).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Dan Lassogna-DUP.

T_3:07. A_14,467 (48,686).

