Arizona 6, San Francisco 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 6 2 5 10 Slater cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .252 Flores 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .243 Belt 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Ruf lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .223 a-Yastrzemski ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .242 Pederson rf-lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .274 Mercedes dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .364 Villar 2b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .333 e-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Wynns c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .234

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 8 5 2 6 Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 d-Peralta ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Hummel lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .190 Herrera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Marte dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .260 Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .209 Kennedy 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .170 C.Kelly c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .142 b-Varsho ph-c-rf 2 1 2 3 0 0 .247 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Perdomo ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .202 Hager 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240 c-Rojas ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .272

San Francisco 000 100 100_2 6 1 Arizona 000 010 05x_6 8 0

a-struck out for Ruf in the 6th. b-doubled for C.Kelly in the 7th. c-singled for Hager in the 8th. d-struck out for Luplow in the 8th. e-struck out for Villar in the 9th.

E_Villar (1). LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Crawford (9), Walker (11), C.Kelly (4), Varsho (15). HR_Varsho (12), off Doval. RBIs_Pederson (41), Wynns (6), Perdomo (15), Kennedy (11), Varsho 3 (41). SF_Pederson, Kennedy. S_Wynns.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Flores, Villar 2, Mercedes 2); Arizona 1 (Perdomo). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 11; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Pederson, Thomas 2. GIDP_Wynns, Luplow.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Villar, Flores); Arizona 2 (Luplow, Walker, Luplow; Kennedy, Walker).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 5 4 1 1 0 4 71 4.83 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.55 Rogers, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.74 Leone, L, 3-1, BS, 1-3 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 28 3.64 Doval 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 3.09

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert 3 2-3 4 1 1 1 2 56 6.86 Middleton 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.00 Ramirez 1 1-3 0 1 0 1 4 27 5.24 Smith, W, 1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 29 4.76 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.08

Inherited runners-scored_Doval 3-3, Middleton 2-0, Smith 1-1. IBB_off Smith (Longoria). WP_Leone(2). PB_Varsho (3), C.Kelly (1).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Dan Lassogna-DUP.

T_3:07. A_14,467 (48,686).

