Arizona 6, San Francisco 2

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|5
|10
|
|Slater cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Belt 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Ruf lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|a-Yastrzemski ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Pederson rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Mercedes dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.364
|Villar 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|e-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|5
|2
|6
|
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|d-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hummel lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Herrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.170
|C.Kelly c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.142
|b-Varsho ph-c-rf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.247
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Hager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|c-Rojas ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|100_2
|6
|1
|Arizona
|000
|010
|05x_6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Ruf in the 6th. b-doubled for C.Kelly in the 7th. c-singled for Hager in the 8th. d-struck out for Luplow in the 8th. e-struck out for Villar in the 9th.
E_Villar (1). LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Crawford (9), Walker (11), C.Kelly (4), Varsho (15). HR_Varsho (12), off Doval. RBIs_Pederson (41), Wynns (6), Perdomo (15), Kennedy (11), Varsho 3 (41). SF_Pederson, Kennedy. S_Wynns.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Flores, Villar 2, Mercedes 2); Arizona 1 (Perdomo). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 11; Arizona 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Pederson, Thomas 2. GIDP_Wynns, Luplow.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Villar, Flores); Arizona 2 (Luplow, Walker, Luplow; Kennedy, Walker).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|71
|4.83
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.55
|Rogers, H, 11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.74
|Leone, L, 3-1, BS, 1-3
|
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|28
|3.64
|Doval
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3.09
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|56
|6.86
|Middleton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.00
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|27
|5.24
|Smith, W, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|4.76
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.08
Inherited runners-scored_Doval 3-3, Middleton 2-0, Smith 1-1. IBB_off Smith (Longoria). WP_Leone(2). PB_Varsho (3), C.Kelly (1).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Dan Lassogna-DUP.
T_3:07. A_14,467 (48,686).
