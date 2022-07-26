Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

San Francisco
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Flores 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Ruf dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Estrada ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|González rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Villar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Bart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|a-Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|6
|4
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.205
|Peralta dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Varsho rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|McCarthy lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|C.Kelly c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Arizona
|000
|023
|02x_7
|11
|0
a-lined out for Bart in the 6th.
LOB_San Francisco 1, Arizona 10. 2B_González (15), Peralta (18), Perdomo (7), McCarthy (8), C.Kelly 2 (9). RBIs_Perdomo (21), Thomas (25), C.Kelly 2 (18), Rojas (28), Walker 2 (49). SB_Rojas 3 (11).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 0; Arizona 6 (Thomas, Peralta, Varsho, Walker 2, McCarthy). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 2; Arizona 5 for 17.
Runners moved up_Varsho, C.Kelly, K.Marte, Rojas. LIDP_Yastrzemski. GIDP_Wynns, C.Kelly.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Flores, Belt); Arizona 2 (Rojas, Perdomo, Rojas; K.Marte, Walker, Perdomo, Walker).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 4-2
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|62
|2.98
|García
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|2.88
|Brebbia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.49
|Long
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|3.46
|Santos
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|46
|4.91
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 10-5
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|99
|3.04
|Middleton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.64
|Ramirez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.02
García pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_García 1-1, Brebbia 2-0. HBP_Junis (Peralta), Middleton (Villar).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:43. A_16,100 (48,686).
