Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 12:40 am
1 min read
      

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 0 3 0 0 8
Pederson lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .247
Slater cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Flores 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Ruf dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Estrada ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
González rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .289
Villar 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Bart c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189
a-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 11 7 6 4
Rojas 3b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .279
Thomas cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .260
K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Walker 1b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .205
Peralta dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .244
Varsho rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235
McCarthy lf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .262
C.Kelly c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .221
Perdomo ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .203
San Francisco 000 000 000_0 3 0
Arizona 000 023 02x_7 11 0

a-lined out for Bart in the 6th.

LOB_San Francisco 1, Arizona 10. 2B_González (15), Peralta (18), Perdomo (7), McCarthy (8), C.Kelly 2 (9). RBIs_Perdomo (21), Thomas (25), C.Kelly 2 (18), Rojas (28), Walker 2 (49). SB_Rojas 3 (11).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 0; Arizona 6 (Thomas, Peralta, Varsho, Walker 2, McCarthy). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 2; Arizona 5 for 17.

Runners moved up_Varsho, C.Kelly, K.Marte, Rojas. LIDP_Yastrzemski. GIDP_Wynns, C.Kelly.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Flores, Belt); Arizona 2 (Rojas, Perdomo, Rojas; K.Marte, Walker, Perdomo, Walker).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis, L, 4-2 4 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 62 2.98
García 0 2 1 1 1 0 8 2.88
Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.49
Long 1 3 3 3 1 1 22 3.46
Santos 2 3 2 2 3 1 46 4.91
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, W, 10-5 8 3 0 0 0 7 99 3.04
Middleton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.64
Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.02

García pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-1, Brebbia 2-0. HBP_Junis (Peralta), Middleton (Villar).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:43. A_16,100 (48,686).

