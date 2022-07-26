Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

San Francisco

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 0 3 0 0 8 Pederson lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .247 Slater cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Flores 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Ruf dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Estrada ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 González rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .289 Villar 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Bart c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189 a-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 11 7 6 4 Rojas 3b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .279 Thomas cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .260 K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Walker 1b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .205 Peralta dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .244 Varsho rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235 McCarthy lf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .262 C.Kelly c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .221 Perdomo ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .203

San Francisco 000 000 000_0 3 0 Arizona 000 023 02x_7 11 0

a-lined out for Bart in the 6th.

LOB_San Francisco 1, Arizona 10. 2B_González (15), Peralta (18), Perdomo (7), McCarthy (8), C.Kelly 2 (9). RBIs_Perdomo (21), Thomas (25), C.Kelly 2 (18), Rojas (28), Walker 2 (49). SB_Rojas 3 (11).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 0; Arizona 6 (Thomas, Peralta, Varsho, Walker 2, McCarthy). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 2; Arizona 5 for 17.

Runners moved up_Varsho, C.Kelly, K.Marte, Rojas. LIDP_Yastrzemski. GIDP_Wynns, C.Kelly.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Flores, Belt); Arizona 2 (Rojas, Perdomo, Rojas; K.Marte, Walker, Perdomo, Walker).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, L, 4-2 4 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 62 2.98 García 0 2 1 1 1 0 8 2.88 Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.49 Long 1 3 3 3 1 1 22 3.46 Santos 2 3 2 2 3 1 46 4.91

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, W, 10-5 8 3 0 0 0 7 99 3.04 Middleton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.64 Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.02

García pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-1, Brebbia 2-0. HBP_Junis (Peralta), Middleton (Villar).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:43. A_16,100 (48,686).

