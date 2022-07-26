Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

San Francisco Arizona ab

San Francisco Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 0 3 0 Totals 34 7 11 7 Pederson lf 4 0 1 0 Rojas 3b 4 0 2 1 Slater cf 3 0 0 0 Thomas cf 4 1 1 1 Flores 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 Walker 1b 5 0 1 2 Ruf dh 3 0 0 0 Peralta dh 3 1 2 0 Estrada ss 3 0 0 0 Varsho rf 3 0 0 0 González rf 3 0 2 0 McCarthy lf 3 2 2 0 Villar 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 2 2 2 Bart c 1 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 4 1 1 1 Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 Wynns c 1 0 0 0

San Francisco 000 000 000 — 0 Arizona 000 023 02x — 7

DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Francisco 1, Arizona 10. 2B_González (15), Peralta (18), Perdomo (7), McCarthy (8), C.Kelly 2 (9). SB_Rojas 3 (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Junis L,4-2 4 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 García 0 2 1 1 1 0 Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Long 1 3 3 3 1 1 Santos 2 3 2 2 3 1

Arizona M.Kelly W,10-5 8 3 0 0 0 7 Middleton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

García pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Junis (Peralta), Middleton (Villar).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:43. A_16,100 (48,686).

