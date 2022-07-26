Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

San Francisco
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
27
0
3
0
Totals
34
7
11
7
Pederson lf
4
0
1
0
Rojas 3b
4
0
2
1
Slater cf
3
0
0
0
...
DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Francisco 1, Arizona 10. 2B_González (15), Peralta (18), Perdomo (7), McCarthy (8), C.Kelly 2 (9). SB_Rojas 3 (11).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junis L,4-2
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|García
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Brebbia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Long
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Santos
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kelly W,10-5
|8
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Middleton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
García pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Junis (Peralta), Middleton (Villar).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:43. A_16,100 (48,686).
