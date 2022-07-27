Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

San Francisco

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 2 9 Slater cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .284 a-Yastrzemski ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Flores 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .245 Ruf lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .224 Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Estrada ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .255 Belt 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .233 Villar 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188 Bart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .221 c-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 González rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .293

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 7 5 7 4 13 C.Kelly c 2 2 0 0 1 1 .218 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .178 b-Peralta ph-lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .247 K.Marte dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .267 Walker 1b 3 1 1 3 1 2 .207 B.Kennedy 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .247 Rojas 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .279 McCarthy rf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .252 Alcántara 3b-2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .186 Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Perdomo ss 2 1 0 0 1 1 .201

San Francisco 002 001 000_3 7 0 Arizona 023 000 02x_7 5 0

a-flied out for Slater in the 7th. b-tripled for Luplow in the 8th. c-lined out for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 3. 2B_Belt (6), K.Marte (28). 3B_Peralta (2). HR_Flores (14), off Gilbert; Alcántara (3), off Rodón; Walker (23), off Rodón. RBIs_Flores 2 (53), Belt (20), Alcántara 2 (15), Walker 3 (52), Peralta (40), K.Marte (35).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Estrada 2, González, Mercedes); Arizona 1 (Alcántara). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Mercedes.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, L, 8-6 6 3 5 5 2 10 99 3.18 Y.Marte 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 3 39 5.19 García 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 17 2.83

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert 4 4 2 2 1 2 71 5.24 Weaver 1 1 1 1 1 3 26 8.22 Nelson, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.71 I.Kennedy, W, 4-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 22 3.45 Mantiply, H, 11 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.37 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 4.81

Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, Nelson 1-1. HBP_Rodón (C.Kelly), Weaver (Estrada).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:10. A_16,989 (48,686).

