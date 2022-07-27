Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
7
3
2
9
Slater cf
2
0
0
0
1
1
.284
a-Yastrzemski ph-cf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.231
Flores 2b
4
1
1
...
READ MORE
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|9
|
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|a-Yastrzemski ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.245
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Estrada ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|c-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|González rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|7
|5
|7
|4
|13
|
|C.Kelly c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|b-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|K.Marte dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.207
|B.Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Rojas 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Alcántara 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.186
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|San Francisco
|002
|001
|000_3
|7
|0
|Arizona
|023
|000
|02x_7
|5
|0
a-flied out for Slater in the 7th. b-tripled for Luplow in the 8th. c-lined out for Wynns in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 3. 2B_Belt (6), K.Marte (28). 3B_Peralta (2). HR_Flores (14), off Gilbert; Alcántara (3), off Rodón; Walker (23), off Rodón. RBIs_Flores 2 (53), Belt (20), Alcántara 2 (15), Walker 3 (52), Peralta (40), K.Marte (35).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Estrada 2, González, Mercedes); Arizona 1 (Alcántara). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 6; Arizona 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Mercedes.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, L, 8-6
|6
|
|3
|5
|5
|2
|10
|99
|3.18
|Y.Marte
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|39
|5.19
|García
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.83
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|71
|5.24
|Weaver
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|26
|8.22
|Nelson, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.71
|I.Kennedy, W, 4-4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.45
|Mantiply, H, 11
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.37
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|4.81
Inherited runners-scored_García 1-0, Nelson 1-1. HBP_Rodón (C.Kelly), Weaver (Estrada).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:10. A_16,989 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.