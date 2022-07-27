Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

San Francisco Arizona ab

San Francisco Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 29 7 5 7 Slater cf 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 2 0 0 Ystrzemski ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0 Flores 2b 4 1 1 2 Peralta ph-lf 1 1 1 1 Ruf lf 3 0 1 0 K.Marte dh 4 0 1 1 Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 1 1 3 Estrada ss 3 1 0 0 B.Kennedy 2b 3 0 1 0 Belt 1b 4 0 2 1 Rojas 3b 0 0 0 0 Villar 3b 4 0 1 0 McCarthy rf 4 1 0 0 Bart c 3 0 0 0 Alcántara 3b-2b 4 1 1 2 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 2 1 0 0 González rf 4 1 2 0

San Francisco 002 001 000 — 3 Arizona 023 000 02x — 7

LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 3. 2B_Belt (6), K.Marte (28). 3B_Peralta (2). HR_Flores (14), Alcántara (3), Walker (23).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Rodón L,8-6 6 3 5 5 2 10 Y.Marte 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 3 García 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Arizona Gilbert 4 4 2 2 1 2 Weaver 1 1 1 1 1 3 Nelson H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2 I.Kennedy W,4-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Mantiply H,11 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2

Weaver pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Rodón (C.Kelly), Weaver (Estrada).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:10. A_16,989 (48,686).

