Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

The Associated Press
July 27, 2022 1:11 am
San Francisco

Arizona

San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 29 7 5 7
Slater cf 2 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 2 0 0
Ystrzemski ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Luplow lf 3 0 0 0
Flores 2b 4 1 1 2 Peralta ph-lf 1 1 1 1
Ruf lf 3 0 1 0 K.Marte dh 4 0 1 1
Mercedes dh 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 1 1 3
Estrada ss 3 1 0 0 B.Kennedy 2b 3 0 1 0
Belt 1b 4 0 2 1 Rojas 3b 0 0 0 0
Villar 3b 4 0 1 0 McCarthy rf 4 1 0 0
Bart c 3 0 0 0 Alcántara 3b-2b 4 1 1 2
Wynns c 0 0 0 0 Thomas cf 3 0 0 0
Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 2 1 0 0
González rf 4 1 2 0
San Francisco 002 001 000 3
Arizona 023 000 02x 7

LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 3. 2B_Belt (6), K.Marte (28). 3B_Peralta (2). HR_Flores (14), Alcántara (3), Walker (23).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Rodón L,8-6 6 3 5 5 2 10
Y.Marte 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 3
García 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Arizona
Gilbert 4 4 2 2 1 2
Weaver 1 1 1 1 1 3
Nelson H,7 1 1 0 0 0 2
I.Kennedy W,4-4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mantiply H,11 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2

Weaver pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Rodón (C.Kelly), Weaver (Estrada).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:10. A_16,989 (48,686).

Top Stories