Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|7
|5
|7
|
|Slater cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Ystrzemski ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Peralta ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Marte dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mercedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Estrada ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Kennedy 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Rojas 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|González rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|002
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Arizona
|023
|000
|02x
|—
|7
LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 3. 2B_Belt (6), K.Marte (28). 3B_Peralta (2). HR_Flores (14), Alcántara (3), Walker (23).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón L,8-6
|6
|
|3
|5
|5
|2
|10
|Y.Marte
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|García
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbert
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Weaver
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Nelson H,7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I.Kennedy W,4-4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mantiply H,11
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Weaver pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP_Rodón (C.Kelly), Weaver (Estrada).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:10. A_16,989 (48,686).
