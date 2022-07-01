On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Arizona 9, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

Arizona

Colorado

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
38
9
11
8

Totals
32
3
6
2

Rojas 3b
4
2
3
0

Joe rf
3
0
1
0

Thomas cf
5
2
2
3

Blackmon...

READ MORE

Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 11 8 Totals 32 3 6 2
Rojas 3b 4 2 3 0 Joe rf 3 0 1 0
Thomas cf 5 2 2 3 Blackmon dh 4 1 1 1
Marte dh 4 0 0 0 Bryant lf 4 0 1 0
Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0
Peralta lf 5 2 2 2 Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0
Varsho rf 4 0 1 1 McMahon 3b 4 1 1 1
B.Kennedy 2b 4 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0
Hager 2b 0 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 Díaz c 3 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 4 1 1 0
Arizona 210 001 221 9
Colorado 000 010 110 3

E_B.Kennedy (2). DP_Arizona 2, Colorado 0. LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Rojas 2 (7), Perdomo (6), Peralta (16), Cron (17). 3B_Thomas (1). HR_C.Kelly (2), Peralta (10), Thomas (7), McMahon (7), Blackmon (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
M.Kelly W,7-5 7 5 2 1 1 3
Poppen 1 1 1 1 0 1
Weaver 1 0 0 0 1 0
Colorado
Senzatela L,3-5 2 4 3 3 1 1
Blach 4 2 1 1 0 2
Stephenson 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 0
Estévez 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1

WP_Estévez.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:42. A_47,588 (50,445).

