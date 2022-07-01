Arizona 9, Colorado 3

Arizona Colorado ab

Arizona Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 9 11 8 Totals 32 3 6 2 Rojas 3b 4 2 3 0 Joe rf 3 0 1 0 Thomas cf 5 2 2 3 Blackmon dh 4 1 1 1 Marte dh 4 0 0 0 Bryant lf 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 Peralta lf 5 2 2 2 Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0 Varsho rf 4 0 1 1 McMahon 3b 4 1 1 1 B.Kennedy 2b 4 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 Hager 2b 0 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 Díaz c 3 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 4 1 1 0

Arizona 210 001 221 — 9 Colorado 000 010 110 — 3

E_B.Kennedy (2). DP_Arizona 2, Colorado 0. LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Rojas 2 (7), Perdomo (6), Peralta (16), Cron (17). 3B_Thomas (1). HR_C.Kelly (2), Peralta (10), Thomas (7), McMahon (7), Blackmon (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona M.Kelly W,7-5 7 5 2 1 1 3 Poppen 1 1 1 1 0 1 Weaver 1 0 0 0 1 0

Colorado Senzatela L,3-5 2 4 3 3 1 1 Blach 4 2 1 1 0 2 Stephenson 1 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 Estévez 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1

WP_Estévez.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:42. A_47,588 (50,445).

