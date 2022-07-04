Arraez gets 3 hits as Twins beat White Sox 6-3 in 10 innings

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez had three hits, including a tiebreaking RBI single in Minnesota’s four-run 10th inning, and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Monday night. Arraez’s leadoff grounder against Joe Kelly (0-2) drove in pinch-runner Gilberto Celestino. Jorge Polanco added a sacrifice fly, and Alex Kirilloff made it 6-2 with a two-run single. Kelly hurt himself with two consecutive walks ahead of Polanco’s fly ball to left. Manager Tony La... READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez had three hits, including a tiebreaking RBI single in Minnesota’s four-run 10th inning, and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Monday night.

Arraez’s leadoff grounder against Joe Kelly (0-2) drove in pinch-runner Gilberto Celestino. Jorge Polanco added a sacrifice fly, and Alex Kirilloff made it 6-2 with a two-run single.

Kelly hurt himself with two consecutive walks ahead of Polanco’s fly ball to left. Manager Tony La Russa was thrown out by plate umpire David Rackley as the 10th inning fell apart for the White Sox.

Chicago also ran itself into a triple play with an embarrassing baserunning display in the seventh.

The AL Central contenders faced off hours after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people. The White Sox talked to Major League Baseball about postponing the game, but it went on as scheduled.

The postgame fireworks show was canceled, and a moment of silence was observed before the first pitch.

The division-leading Twins (46-37) won for the third time in four games. The White Sox (38-40), who played the first of 19 consecutive games against AL Central opponents, had won three in a row. They missed a chance to reach the .500 mark for the first time since June 21.

Emilio Pagán (3-3) got three outs for the win. Jhoan Duran allowed AJ Pollock’s RBI single in the 10th before closing it out, striking out Tim Anderson with runners on the corners on his final pitch.

