A’s get 1st series sweep of season, beat Astros 4-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cole Irvin allowed four hits over seven innings and the Oakland Athletics beat Houston Astros 4-2 on Wednesday for their first winning sweep in 32 series this season.

Oakland, an AL-worst 38-63, won three in a row from AL West-leading Houston (64-35) and has won six of its last eight against the Astros. Houston was swept in a series for the first time since last Sept. 24-26, also at Oakland.

Stephen Vogt and Stephen Piscotty homered on back-to-back fastballs in the second from Cristian Javier (6-6). Tony Kemp had three hits, including an RBI double.

Irvin (6-7) struck out four and walked one. A.J. Puk pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save, finishing a five-hitter.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh off Jon Gray (7-5), a day after the 21-year-old rookie sensation had a leadoff home run in the first, and Seattle finished a three-game sweep.

Marco Gonzales (6-10) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings, and Matt Festa pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save.

Seattle is 11-2 against the Rangers this year.

DODGERS 7, NATIONALS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hanser Alberto had a two-run double during a six-run first as Los Angeles avoided a three-game sweep.

Gavin Lux had three hits and drove in two runs, while Mookie Betts reached base four times for the NL-leading Dodgers (65-32), who have won 19 of 21 before losing twice to major league-worst Nationals (34-66). Alex Vesia (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth.

Patrick Corbin (4-14) got two outs in the shortest of his 250 starts, allowing six runs, seven hits and a walk.

BREWERS 10, TWINS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run homers, Corbin Burnes won his fifth straight decison and Milwaukee swept a two-game series between Central Division leaders.

Tellez homered off Chris Archer (2-5) for a 3-0 lead in the first and against Jharel Cotton for an 8-3 advantage in a five-run fourth. Tellez has 20 homers, one shy of his career high in 2019 with Toronto.

Burnes (8-4) struck out 11 in six innings, reaching double digits for the eighth time this year. Archer tied his career high with six walks.

PHILLIES 7, BRAVES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in a five-run fifth and added an RBI double in the sixth, helping Philadelphia take two of three from Atlanta.

Kyle Gibson (6-4) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

Errors by Charlie Morton (5-5) and second baseman Robinson Canó contributed to the Phillies’ fifth-inning rally capped by J.T. Realmuto’s two-run single.

Morton, 0-2 in his last three starts, allowed five runs — four earned — and six hits in five innings.

ANGELS 4, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Janson Junk (1-0) pitched five-plus innings of four-hit ball for the Angels on Wednesday, earning his first major league win.

Shohei Ohtani reached base three times and drove in a run, and the Angels got their first series win since June 27-29 against the Chicago White Sox.

Brad Keller (5-11) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks in six innings.

TIGERS 4, PADRES 3

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth off Taylor Rogers (1-5), a drive over right fielder Nomar Mazara.

Michael Fulmer (3-4) pitched a scoreless ninth. The Padres are 14-21 since June 16.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, GIANTS 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Rojas homered and Arizona scored two runs on Jose Herrera’s squeeze bunt in the seventh inning to extend San Francisco’s’ losing streak to seven.

Noé Ramirez (3-3) allowed a run on one hit in 1 1/3 innings and Mark Melancon worked around two runners for his 14th save.

Logan Webb (9-4) Webb allowed four runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

ROCKIES 6, WHITE SOX 5

DENVER (AP) — Elias Díaz hit a two-run single after Kendall Graveman (3-2) walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning.

Colorado starter Anthony Senzatela, making his second start since returning from a shoulder injury, left after 6 2/3 innings when Leury García hit a comebacker off the pitcher’s left foot that rolled away for a single. Lucas Gilbreath allowed Tim Anderson’s RBI single and A.J. Pollock’s two-run single as the White Sox went ahead 5-3.

José Iglesias had an RBI single in the bottom half off José Ruiz. Robert Stephenson (2-1) pitched a perfect ninth as Colorado won for the second time in seven games.

