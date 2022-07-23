Astros visit the Mariners for season opener

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (12-3, 1.89 ERA, .88 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Mariners +118; over/under is 7 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros in the season opener. Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 in home games last season. The Mariners pitching staff put up a... READ MORE

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (12-3, 1.89 ERA, .88 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Mariners +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros in the season opener.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 46-35 in home games last season. The Mariners pitching staff put up a 4.30 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and 3.0 walks per nine innings.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 in road games last season. The Astros averaged 9.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .267 and slugging .444.

INJURIES: Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (wrist), J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (finger), Ken Giles: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jason Castro: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

