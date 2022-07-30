Athletics bring win streak into matchup with the White Sox

Oakland Athletics (39-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (49-50, third in the AL Central) Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.89 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -179, Athletics +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will try to keep a four-game win streak alive when... READ MORE

Oakland Athletics (39-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (49-50, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.89 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -179, Athletics +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics will try to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago is 49-50 overall and 21-28 in home games. The White Sox have a 39-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has a 22-29 record in road games and a 39-63 record overall. The Athletics have a 23-15 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 27 doubles and 11 home runs for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 11-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Sean Murphy has a .241 batting average to rank second on the Athletics, and has 24 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Elvis Andrus is 12-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 8-2, .253 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (back), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (biceps), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (illness), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.