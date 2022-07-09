Atlanta 4, Washington 3

Washington
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
3
12
3
Totals
30
4
9
3
Hernández 2b
5
0
0
0
Acuña Jr. rf
3
1
2
0
Soto rf
4
2
2
1
...
READ MORE
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|3
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|001
|000
|110
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|200
|200
|00x
|—
|4
E_García (8). DP_Washington 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Ruiz (16), Bell (19). HR_Soto (17), Hernandez (6), Riley (22).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,4-11
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright W,10-4
|7
|
|8
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Smith H,10
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minter S,3-5
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Wright pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:36. A_40,632 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.