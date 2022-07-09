Atlanta 4, Washington 3

Washington Atlanta ab

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 3 12 3 Totals 30 4 9 3 Hernández 2b 5 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 2 0 Soto rf 4 2 2 1 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 5 0 2 0 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 2 1 Riley 3b 3 2 2 2 García ss 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 1 2 0 Ruiz c 4 0 2 0 Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 4 1 2 1 Rosario lf 3 0 2 0 Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 Arcia 2b 3 0 1 1 Adrianza 3b 3 0 1 0 Harris II cf 3 0 0 0

Washington 001 000 110 — 3 Atlanta 200 200 00x — 4

E_García (8). DP_Washington 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Ruiz (16), Bell (19). HR_Soto (17), Hernandez (6), Riley (22).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin L,4-11 6 8 4 4 2 4 Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Atlanta Wright W,10-4 7 8 3 3 2 5 Smith H,10 1 2 0 0 0 2 Minter S,3-5 1 2 0 0 0 1

Wright pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:36. A_40,632 (41,084).

