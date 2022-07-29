Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
2
6
2
4
9
Rojas 3b
4
0
1
0
1
0
.282
Thomas cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.249
a-Luplow ph-rf
2
0
0
0
READ MORE
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|4
|9
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|a-Luplow ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Varsho rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|McCarthy dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.203
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|4
|3
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.299
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.157
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Harris II cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Arizona
|000
|110
|000_2
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|103
|010
|00x_5
|8
|1
a-struck out for Thomas in the 7th.
E_Rojas (9), Arcia (3). LOB_Arizona 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Riley 2 (29). 3B_Varsho (2). HR_Perdomo (3), off Wright; Riley (29), off Bumgarner. RBIs_McCarthy (11), Perdomo (22), Riley 3 (67), d’Arnaud (40). SB_Acuña Jr. (22). CS_Swanson (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Thomas 2, Luplow 3, C.Kelly); Atlanta 2 (Riley, d’Arnaud). RISP_Arizona 1 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Swanson. GIDP_Arcia, Olson.
DP_Arizona 2 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Marte, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 6-10
|6
|
|8
|5
|4
|3
|0
|93
|3.83
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Weaver
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|7.71
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 13-4
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|96
|2.93
|Lee, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.37
|McHugh, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.84
|Jansen, S, 24-28
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|26
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-0. HBP_Devenski (Harris II).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:40. A_41,536 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.