Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 6 2 4 9 Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .282 Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249 a-Luplow ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .175 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Peralta lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .248 Varsho rf-cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .236 McCarthy dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .254 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219 Perdomo ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .203

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 5 8 4 3 1 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Swanson ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .297 Riley 3b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .299 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Rosario lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .157 Arcia 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Harris II cf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .289

Arizona 000 110 000_2 6 1 Atlanta 103 010 00x_5 8 1

a-struck out for Thomas in the 7th.

E_Rojas (9), Arcia (3). LOB_Arizona 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Riley 2 (29). 3B_Varsho (2). HR_Perdomo (3), off Wright; Riley (29), off Bumgarner. RBIs_McCarthy (11), Perdomo (22), Riley 3 (67), d’Arnaud (40). SB_Acuña Jr. (22). CS_Swanson (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Thomas 2, Luplow 3, C.Kelly); Atlanta 2 (Riley, d’Arnaud). RISP_Arizona 1 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Swanson. GIDP_Arcia, Olson.

DP_Arizona 2 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Marte, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 6-10 6 8 5 4 3 0 93 3.83 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Weaver 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 7.71

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright, W, 13-4 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 5 96 2.93 Lee, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.37 McHugh, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.84 Jansen, S, 24-28 1 1 0 0 2 3 26 3.52

Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-0. HBP_Devenski (Harris II).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:40. A_41,536 (41,084).

