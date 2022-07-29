Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 10:16 pm
< a min read
      

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
2
6
2
4
9

Rojas 3b
4
0
1
0
1
0
.282

Thomas cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.249

a-Luplow ph-rf
2
0
0
0

READ MORE

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 6 2 4 9
Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .282
Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249
a-Luplow ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .175
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Peralta lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .248
Varsho rf-cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .236
McCarthy dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .254
C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219
Perdomo ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .203
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 5 8 4 3 1
Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Swanson ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .297
Riley 3b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .299
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .253
Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Rosario lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .157
Arcia 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Harris II cf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .289
Arizona 000 110 000_2 6 1
Atlanta 103 010 00x_5 8 1

a-struck out for Thomas in the 7th.

E_Rojas (9), Arcia (3). LOB_Arizona 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Riley 2 (29). 3B_Varsho (2). HR_Perdomo (3), off Wright; Riley (29), off Bumgarner. RBIs_McCarthy (11), Perdomo (22), Riley 3 (67), d’Arnaud (40). SB_Acuña Jr. (22). CS_Swanson (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Thomas 2, Luplow 3, C.Kelly); Atlanta 2 (Riley, d’Arnaud). RISP_Arizona 1 for 9; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Swanson. GIDP_Arcia, Olson.

DP_Arizona 2 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, Marte, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 6-10 6 8 5 4 3 0 93 3.83
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Weaver 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 7.71
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, W, 13-4 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 5 96 2.93
Lee, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 1.37
McHugh, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.84
Jansen, S, 24-28 1 1 0 0 2 3 26 3.52

Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-0. HBP_Devenski (Harris II).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:40. A_41,536 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|5 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
8|5 2022 Procurement Playbook - NASA...
8|5 EmpoWE-R Women of Information Security
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories