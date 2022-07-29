Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

The Associated Press
July 29, 2022 10:16 pm
< a min read
      

Arizona

Atlanta

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
2
6
2

Totals
29
5
8
4

Rojas 3b
4
0
1
0

Acuña Jr. rf
4
1
1
0

Thomas cf
3
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

Arizona Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 29 5 8 4
Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 0
Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 2 2 0
Luplow ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 3 3
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 1
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Peralta lf 3 1 0 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0
Varsho rf-cf 4 0 2 0 Rosario lf 2 0 0 0
McCarthy dh 3 0 1 1 Arcia 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Harris II cf 1 1 1 0
Perdomo ss 3 1 1 1
Arizona 000 110 000 2
Atlanta 103 010 00x 5

E_Rojas (9), Arcia (3). DP_Arizona 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Arizona 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Riley 2 (29). 3B_Varsho (2). HR_Perdomo (3), Riley (29). SB_Acuña Jr. (22).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner L,6-10 6 8 5 4 3 0
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1
Weaver 1 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Wright W,13-4 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 5
Lee H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
McHugh H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen S,24-28 1 1 0 0 2 3

HBP_Devenski (Harris II).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:40. A_41,536 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|5 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
8|5 2022 Procurement Playbook - NASA...
8|5 EmpoWE-R Women of Information Security
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories