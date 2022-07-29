Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

Arizona Atlanta ab

Arizona Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 29 5 8 4 Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 2 2 0 Luplow ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 3 3 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 1 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 3 1 0 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Varsho rf-cf 4 0 2 0 Rosario lf 2 0 0 0 McCarthy dh 3 0 1 1 Arcia 2b 3 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Harris II cf 1 1 1 0 Perdomo ss 3 1 1 1

Arizona 000 110 000 — 2 Atlanta 103 010 00x — 5

E_Rojas (9), Arcia (3). DP_Arizona 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Arizona 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Riley 2 (29). 3B_Varsho (2). HR_Perdomo (3), Riley (29). SB_Acuña Jr. (22).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Bumgarner L,6-10 6 8 5 4 3 0 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 Weaver 1 0 0 0 0 0

Atlanta Wright W,13-4 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 5 Lee H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 McHugh H,7 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jansen S,24-28 1 1 0 0 2 3

HBP_Devenski (Harris II).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:40. A_41,536 (41,084).

