Atlanta 5, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|4
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Luplow ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|103
|010
|00x
|—
|5
E_Rojas (9), Arcia (3). DP_Arizona 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Arizona 9, Atlanta 4. 2B_Riley 2 (29). 3B_Varsho (2). HR_Perdomo (3), Riley (29). SB_Acuña Jr. (22).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner L,6-10
|6
|
|8
|5
|4
|3
|0
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weaver
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright W,13-4
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Lee H,6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McHugh H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen S,24-28
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
HBP_Devenski (Harris II).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:40. A_41,536 (41,084).
