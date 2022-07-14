Trending:
Atlanta 5, Washington 4

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 10:15 pm
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 6 5 2 8
Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .271
Swanson ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .293
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .251
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .141
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Ozuna dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .227
Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Arcia 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Harris II cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .284
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 11 4 1 7
García ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .305
1-Robles pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Bell 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .300
Soto rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248
Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .240
Hernandez lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .268
Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .259
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240
Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .234
Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Atlanta 200 021 000_5 6 0
Washington 110 000 011_4 11 1

1-ran for García in the 9th.

E_Ruiz (6). LOB_Atlanta 1, Washington 7. 2B_Soto (17). HR_Swanson (15), off Sánchez; Harris II (8), off Sánchez; Olson (16), off Machado; Bell (13), off Wright; Franco (8), off Jansen. RBIs_Swanson 2 (52), Harris II 2 (26), Olson (53), Bell (48), Franco 2 (37), Cruz (48). SB_Cruz (3), Robles (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; Washington 5 (Cruz, Bell, Ruiz, García 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 3; Washington 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Canó, Franco. GIDP_Canó.

DP_Washington 2 (Franco, García, Bell; García, Bell).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, W, 11-4 7 7 2 2 1 4 103 2.95
Minter, H, 18 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 1.85
Jansen, S, 21-25 1 2 1 1 0 2 24 3.63
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sánchez, L, 0-1 5 4 4 4 2 5 90 7.20
Machado 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 4.05
Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Clippard 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 0.00

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:54. A_25,577 (41,339).

Top Stories