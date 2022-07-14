Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Atlanta

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

31

5

6

5

2

8 Acuña Jr. rf

3

1

0

0

1

2

.271 Swanson ss

4

1

1

2

0

2

.293 Olson 1b

4

1

1

... READ MORE

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 6 5 2 8 Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .271 Swanson ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .293 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .251 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .141 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Ozuna dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .227 Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Arcia 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Harris II cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .284

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 11 4 1 7 García ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .305 1-Robles pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Bell 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .300 Soto rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .248 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .240 Hernandez lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .268 Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .259 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240 Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .234 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227

Atlanta 200 021 000_5 6 0 Washington 110 000 011_4 11 1

1-ran for García in the 9th.

E_Ruiz (6). LOB_Atlanta 1, Washington 7. 2B_Soto (17). HR_Swanson (15), off Sánchez; Harris II (8), off Sánchez; Olson (16), off Machado; Bell (13), off Wright; Franco (8), off Jansen. RBIs_Swanson 2 (52), Harris II 2 (26), Olson (53), Bell (48), Franco 2 (37), Cruz (48). SB_Cruz (3), Robles (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; Washington 5 (Cruz, Bell, Ruiz, García 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 3; Washington 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Canó, Franco. GIDP_Canó.

DP_Washington 2 (Franco, García, Bell; García, Bell).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright, W, 11-4 7 7 2 2 1 4 103 2.95 Minter, H, 18 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 1.85 Jansen, S, 21-25 1 2 1 1 0 2 24 3.63

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sánchez, L, 0-1 5 4 4 4 2 5 90 7.20 Machado 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 4.05 Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Clippard 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 0.00

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:54. A_25,577 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.