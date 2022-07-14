Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
5
6
5
2
8
Acuña Jr. rf
3
1
0
0
1
2
.271
Swanson ss
4
1
1
2
0
2
.293
Olson 1b
4
1
1
1-ran for García in the 9th.
E_Ruiz (6). LOB_Atlanta 1, Washington 7. 2B_Soto (17). HR_Swanson (15), off Sánchez; Harris II (8), off Sánchez; Olson (16), off Machado; Bell (13), off Wright; Franco (8), off Jansen. RBIs_Swanson 2 (52), Harris II 2 (26), Olson (53), Bell (48), Franco 2 (37), Cruz (48). SB_Cruz (3), Robles (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 0; Washington 5 (Cruz, Bell, Ruiz, García 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 3; Washington 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Canó, Franco. GIDP_Canó.
DP_Washington 2 (Franco, García, Bell; García, Bell).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 11-4
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|103
|2.95
|Minter, H, 18
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.85
|Jansen, S, 21-25
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|3.63
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, L, 0-1
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|90
|7.20
|Machado
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.05
|Harvey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Clippard
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:54. A_25,577 (41,339).
