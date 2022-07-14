Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Atlanta
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
5
6
5
Totals
37
4
11
4
Acuña Jr. rf
3
1
0
0
García ss
5
0
2
0
Swanson ss
4
1
1
2
...
READ MORE
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|García ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Robles pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arcia 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|200
|021
|000
|—
|5
|Washington
|110
|000
|011
|—
|4
E_Ruiz (6). DP_Atlanta 0, Washington 2. LOB_Atlanta 1, Washington 7. 2B_Soto (17). HR_Swanson (15), Harris II (8), Olson (16), Bell (13), Franco (8). SB_Cruz (3), Robles (10).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright W,11-4
|7
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Minter H,18
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Jansen S,21-25
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez L,0-1
|5
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Machado
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Harvey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clippard
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jose Navas.
T_2:54. A_25,577 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.