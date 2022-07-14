Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

The Associated Press
July 14, 2022 10:15 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta

Washington

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
31
5
6
5

Totals
37
4
11
4

Acuña Jr. rf
3
1
0
0

García ss
5
0
2
0

Swanson ss
4
1
1
2

...

READ MORE

Atlanta Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 5 6 5 Totals 37 4 11 4
Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 0 0 García ss 5 0 2 0
Swanson ss 4 1 1 2 Robles pr 0 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Bell 1b 5 1 2 1
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Soto rf 4 1 2 0
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 Hernandez lf 4 1 1 0
Ozuna dh 2 0 1 0 Ruiz c 3 0 1 0
Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0
Arcia 2b 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 2
Harris II cf 3 1 1 2 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0
Atlanta 200 021 000 5
Washington 110 000 011 4

E_Ruiz (6). DP_Atlanta 0, Washington 2. LOB_Atlanta 1, Washington 7. 2B_Soto (17). HR_Swanson (15), Harris II (8), Olson (16), Bell (13), Franco (8). SB_Cruz (3), Robles (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright W,11-4 7 7 2 2 1 4
Minter H,18 1 2 1 1 0 1
Jansen S,21-25 1 2 1 1 0 2
Washington
Sánchez L,0-1 5 4 4 4 2 5
Machado 1 1 1 1 0 1
Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clippard 2 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:54. A_25,577 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|21 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
7|21 2022 Government Spending Priorities and...
7|21 Digital Transformation in Emergency...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories