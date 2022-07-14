Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Atlanta Washington ab

Atlanta Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 5 6 5 Totals 37 4 11 4 Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 0 0 García ss 5 0 2 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 2 Robles pr 0 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 Bell 1b 5 1 2 1 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Soto rf 4 1 2 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 Hernandez lf 4 1 1 0 Ozuna dh 2 0 1 0 Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Arcia 2b 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 1 2 Harris II cf 3 1 1 2 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0

Atlanta 200 021 000 — 5 Washington 110 000 011 — 4

E_Ruiz (6). DP_Atlanta 0, Washington 2. LOB_Atlanta 1, Washington 7. 2B_Soto (17). HR_Swanson (15), Harris II (8), Olson (16), Bell (13), Franco (8). SB_Cruz (3), Robles (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Wright W,11-4 7 7 2 2 1 4 Minter H,18 1 2 1 1 0 1 Jansen S,21-25 1 2 1 1 0 2

Washington Sánchez L,0-1 5 4 4 4 2 5 Machado 1 1 1 1 0 1 Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 1 Clippard 2 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jose Navas.

T_2:54. A_25,577 (41,339).

