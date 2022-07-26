Trending:
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

The Associated Press
July 26, 2022 10:32 pm
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 32 3 5 3
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1
Swanson ss 5 2 3 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 Realmuto c 3 1 1 2
Riley 3b 3 1 2 1 Hall dh 4 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0
Rosario lf 4 1 2 1 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 0
Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0
Arcia 2b 0 0 0 0 Vierling cf 3 0 0 0
Harris II cf 4 1 2 2
Atlanta 101 120 001 6
Philadelphia 000 001 002 3

E_Realmuto (8). LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Riley 2 (27), Swanson (21), Harris II (10). HR_Harris II (9), Olson (19), Schwarber (31), Realmuto (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Strider W,5-3 6 3 1 1 1 6
McHugh 2 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Jansen S,23-27 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Nola L,6-8 6 7 5 5 1 7
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Nelson 1 2 1 1 1 2

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:10. A_27,486 (42,792).

Top Stories