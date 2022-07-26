Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
6
10
6
Totals
32
3
5
3
Acuña Jr. rf
5
0
0
0
Schwarber lf
4
1
1
1
Swanson ss
5
2
3
0
...
E_Realmuto (8). LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Riley 2 (27), Swanson (21), Harris II (10). HR_Harris II (9), Olson (19), Schwarber (31), Realmuto (9).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strider W,5-3
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|McHugh
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Jansen S,23-27
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,6-8
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|7
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nelson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:10. A_27,486 (42,792).
