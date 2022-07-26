Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta Philadelphia ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

36

6

10

6 Totals

32

3

5

3 Acuña Jr. rf

5

0

0

0 Schwarber lf

4

1

1

1 Swanson ss

5

2

3

0 ... READ MORE

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 32 3 5 3 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 Swanson ss 5 2 3 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 Realmuto c 3 1 1 2 Riley 3b 3 1 2 1 Hall dh 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 1 2 1 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 0 Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 Arcia 2b 0 0 0 0 Vierling cf 3 0 0 0 Harris II cf 4 1 2 2

Atlanta 101 120 001 — 6 Philadelphia 000 001 002 — 3

E_Realmuto (8). LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Riley 2 (27), Swanson (21), Harris II (10). HR_Harris II (9), Olson (19), Schwarber (31), Realmuto (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Strider W,5-3 6 3 1 1 1 6 McHugh 2 0 0 0 0 1 Smith 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 Jansen S,23-27 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Nola L,6-8 6 7 5 5 1 7 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1 Nelson 1 2 1 1 1 2

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:10. A_27,486 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.