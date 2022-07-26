Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

36

6

10

6

2

11 Acuña Jr. rf

5

0

0

0

0

1

.259 Swanson ss

5

2

3

0

0

1

.294 Olson 1b

4

1

1

... READ MORE

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 10 6 2 11 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Swanson ss 5 2 3 0 0 1 .294 Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .251 Riley 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .297 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Rosario lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .146 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .223 Canó 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .156 Arcia 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Harris II cf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .292

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 2 8 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .203 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .242 Realmuto c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .254 Hall dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .246 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Bohm 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Vierling cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227

Atlanta 101 120 001_6 10 0 Philadelphia 000 001 002_3 5 1

E_Realmuto (8). LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Riley 2 (27), Swanson (21), Harris II (10). HR_Harris II (9), off Nola; Olson (19), off Nola; Schwarber (31), off Strider; Realmuto (9), off Smith. RBIs_Riley (64), Harris II 2 (30), Rosario (6), Olson 2 (64), Schwarber (60), Realmuto 2 (42). CS_Swanson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson 2, d’Arnaud, Canó); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 1.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strider, W, 5-3 6 3 1 1 1 6 90 2.91 McHugh 2 0 0 0 0 1 22 2.91 Smith 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 21 4.38 Jansen, S, 23-27 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.62

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 6-8 6 7 5 5 1 7 92 3.32 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 4.68 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.79 Nelson 1 2 1 1 1 2 23 3.94

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:10. A_27,486 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.