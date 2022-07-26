Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|2
|11
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.297
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.146
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.156
|Arcia 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.292
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|2
|8
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.254
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Atlanta
|101
|120
|001_6
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|002_3
|5
|1
E_Realmuto (8). LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Riley 2 (27), Swanson (21), Harris II (10). HR_Harris II (9), off Nola; Olson (19), off Nola; Schwarber (31), off Strider; Realmuto (9), off Smith. RBIs_Riley (64), Harris II 2 (30), Rosario (6), Olson 2 (64), Schwarber (60), Realmuto 2 (42). CS_Swanson (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Swanson 2, d’Arnaud, Canó); Philadelphia 1 (Bohm). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; Philadelphia 0 for 1.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 5-3
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|90
|2.91
|McHugh
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.91
|Smith
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|4.38
|Jansen, S, 23-27
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.62
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 6-8
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|7
|92
|3.32
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.68
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.79
|Nelson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|3.94
Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:10. A_27,486 (42,792).
