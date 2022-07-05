Atlanta 7, St. Louis 1

St. Louis
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|
|Donovan lf-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yepez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Nootbaar lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Duvall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knizner 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|500
|200
|00x
|—
|7
E_Gorman (4). LOB_St. Louis 12, Atlanta 7. 2B_Ozuna (10), Olson (32), Riley (19). HR_Riley (21), Contreras (10). SB_Acuña Jr. (17), Harris II 2 (6).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pallante L,2-4
|3
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|0
|5
|Naughton
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W,7-5
|5
|
|8
|1
|1
|1
|3
|McHugh
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stephens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_McHugh (Goldschmidt). WP_Pallante.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:07. A_35,656 (41,084).
