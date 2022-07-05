Atlanta 7, St. Louis 1

St. Louis Atlanta ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

36

1

9

1 Totals

37

7

12

7 Donovan lf-3b

5

0

1

0 Acuña Jr. rf

5

1

1

0 Yepez dh

5

0

1

0 ... ... READ MORE

St. Louis Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 1 9 1 Totals 37 7 12 7 Donovan lf-3b 5 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 1 0 Yepez dh 5 0 1 0 Swanson ss 5 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 2 2 2 Nootbaar lf 1 0 1 0 Riley 3b 4 1 3 3 Arenado 3b 3 0 2 0 Ozuna dh 4 1 1 0 Sosa ss 1 0 0 0 Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 Gorman 2b 3 0 1 1 Duvall lf 0 0 0 0 Carlson cf 4 0 0 0 Contreras c 3 1 1 2 Edman ss 4 0 0 0 Gosselin 2b 4 0 1 0 Knizner 1b 0 0 0 0 Harris II cf 4 1 1 0 Capel rf 3 0 1 0 Romine c 4 0 1 0

St. Louis 100 000 000 — 1 Atlanta 500 200 00x — 7

E_Gorman (4). LOB_St. Louis 12, Atlanta 7. 2B_Ozuna (10), Olson (32), Riley (19). HR_Riley (21), Contreras (10). SB_Acuña Jr. (17), Harris II 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Pallante L,2-4 3 2-3 10 7 7 0 5 Naughton 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Fernández 1 1 0 0 1 1 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Atlanta Anderson W,7-5 5 8 1 1 1 3 McHugh 2 0 0 0 1 2 Matzek 1 0 0 0 1 0 Stephens 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_McHugh (Goldschmidt). WP_Pallante.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:07. A_35,656 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.