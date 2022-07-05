Trending:
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 1

The Associated Press
July 5, 2022 1:15 am
St. Louis

Atlanta

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
1
9
1

Totals
37
7
12
7

Donovan lf-3b
5
0
1
0

Acuña Jr. rf
5
1
1
0

Yepez dh
5
0
1
0

St. Louis 100 000 000 1
Atlanta 500 200 00x 7

E_Gorman (4). LOB_St. Louis 12, Atlanta 7. 2B_Ozuna (10), Olson (32), Riley (19). HR_Riley (21), Contreras (10). SB_Acuña Jr. (17), Harris II 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Pallante L,2-4 3 2-3 10 7 7 0 5
Naughton 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Fernández 1 1 0 0 1 1
Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Anderson W,7-5 5 8 1 1 1 3
McHugh 2 0 0 0 1 2
Matzek 1 0 0 0 1 0
Stephens 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_McHugh (Goldschmidt). WP_Pallante.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:07. A_35,656 (41,084).

