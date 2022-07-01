Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 9, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 9:47 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
9
12
9
3
6

Acuña Jr. dh
3
2
2
0
0
0
.288

Swanson ss
5
1
4
3
0
0
.300

Olson 1b
5
1
1
...

READ MORE

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 12 9 3 6
Acuña Jr. dh 3 2 2 0 0 0 .288
Swanson ss 5 1 4 3 0 0 .300
Olson 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .252
Riley 3b 4 2 2 3 1 2 .260
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .268
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Heredia rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .127
Duvall rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .205
Arcia 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .275
Harris II cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .316
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 0 5
India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Drury dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Pham lf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .260
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Solano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Almora Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Senzel cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240
Papierski c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Atlanta 200 000 331_9 12 1
Cincinnati 001 000 000_1 6 0

E_Riley (7). LOB_Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Swanson 2 (16), Acuña Jr. (9), Duvall (13). HR_Riley (19), off Minor; Swanson (14), off Kuhnel. RBIs_Riley 3 (46), Swanson 3 (46), Duvall (32), Arcia 2 (16), Pham (34).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Heredia, Riley, Olson); Cincinnati 2 (Votto 2). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

GIDP_Swanson, Harris II, Votto.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson); Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Votto; Farmer, Votto).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, W, 8-2 7 5 1 1 0 4 94 2.66
McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.09
Bracho 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 1-5 6 6 2 2 0 3 94 6.82
Kuhnel 1 2 3 3 1 2 17 7.17
Cessa 1 2 3 3 2 0 20 6.67
Hoffman 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 3.50

HBP_Minor (Acuña Jr.), McHugh (Drury), Hoffman (Acuña Jr.), Bracho (Almora Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:52. A_28,606 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 2022 Procurement Playbook - HUD -...
7|8 Public and Private Working Together to...
7|8 Using Google Cloud to Better Coordinate...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories