Atlanta 9, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 12 9 3 6 Acuña Jr. dh 3 2 2 0 0 0 .288 Swanson ss 5 1 4 3 0 0 .300 Olson 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .252 Riley 3b 4 2 2 3 1 2 .260 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .268 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Heredia rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .127 Duvall rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .205 Arcia 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .275 Harris II cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .316

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 0 5 India 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Drury dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Pham lf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .260 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Solano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Almora Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Senzel cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240 Papierski c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167

Atlanta 200 000 331_9 12 1 Cincinnati 001 000 000_1 6 0

E_Riley (7). LOB_Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Swanson 2 (16), Acuña Jr. (9), Duvall (13). HR_Riley (19), off Minor; Swanson (14), off Kuhnel. RBIs_Riley 3 (46), Swanson 3 (46), Duvall (32), Arcia 2 (16), Pham (34).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Heredia, Riley, Olson); Cincinnati 2 (Votto 2). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

GIDP_Swanson, Harris II, Votto.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson); Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Votto; Farmer, Votto).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, W, 8-2 7 5 1 1 0 4 94 2.66 McHugh 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.09 Bracho 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, L, 1-5 6 6 2 2 0 3 94 6.82 Kuhnel 1 2 3 3 1 2 17 7.17 Cessa 1 2 3 3 2 0 20 6.67 Hoffman 1 2 1 1 0 1 18 3.50

HBP_Minor (Acuña Jr.), McHugh (Drury), Hoffman (Acuña Jr.), Bracho (Almora Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:52. A_28,606 (42,319).

