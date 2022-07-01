Atlanta 9, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|3
|6
|
|Acuña Jr. dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.300
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.260
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Heredia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Duvall rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Arcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|0
|5
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Drury dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Solano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Almora Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|331_9
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|000_1
|6
|0
E_Riley (7). LOB_Atlanta 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Swanson 2 (16), Acuña Jr. (9), Duvall (13). HR_Riley (19), off Minor; Swanson (14), off Kuhnel. RBIs_Riley 3 (46), Swanson 3 (46), Duvall (32), Arcia 2 (16), Pham (34).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Heredia, Riley, Olson); Cincinnati 2 (Votto 2). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 5.
GIDP_Swanson, Harris II, Votto.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson); Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Votto; Farmer, Votto).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 8-2
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|94
|2.66
|McHugh
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.09
|Bracho
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 1-5
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|94
|6.82
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|17
|7.17
|Cessa
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|6.67
|Hoffman
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.50
HBP_Minor (Acuña Jr.), McHugh (Drury), Hoffman (Acuña Jr.), Bracho (Almora Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:52. A_28,606 (42,319).
