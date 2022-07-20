Atlanta 92, Las Vegas 76

ATLANTA (92) Hillmon 3-5 1-2 7, Howard 8-15 2-2 24, Parker 4-8 0-0 9, Hayes 11-14 5-8 31, Wheeler 1-5 2-2 4, Mompremier 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-3 0-0 0, Durr 2-7 0-0 6, McDonald 4-5 1-2 11, Wallace 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 11-16 92. LAS VEGAS (76) Hamby 0-3 0-0 0, Young 7-14 1-2 18, Wilson 8-15 5-6 22, Gray 3-12 2-2 9, Plum 5-13 4-6 17, Plaisance 0-3 0-0 0, Rupert 0-1... READ MORE

ATLANTA (92)

Hillmon 3-5 1-2 7, Howard 8-15 2-2 24, Parker 4-8 0-0 9, Hayes 11-14 5-8 31, Wheeler 1-5 2-2 4, Mompremier 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughn 0-3 0-0 0, Durr 2-7 0-0 6, McDonald 4-5 1-2 11, Wallace 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 11-16 92.

LAS VEGAS (76)

Hamby 0-3 0-0 0, Young 7-14 1-2 18, Wilson 8-15 5-6 22, Gray 3-12 2-2 9, Plum 5-13 4-6 17, Plaisance 0-3 0-0 0, Rupert 0-1 0-0 0, Stokes 1-3 0-0 2, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-5 2-3 8. Totals 26-71 14-19 76.

Atlanta 35 17 18 22 — 92 Las Vegas 18 18 20 20 — 76

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 15-24 (Howard 6-9, Hayes 4-5, McDonald 2-2, Durr 2-4, Parker 1-1, Vaughn 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Wheeler 0-1), Las Vegas 10-35 (Plum 3-7, Young 3-7, Williams 2-4, Wilson 1-3, Gray 1-4, Bell 0-1, Colson 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Hamby 0-2, Stokes 0-2, Plaisance 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 40 (Hillmon 10), Las Vegas 29 (Wilson 10). Assists_Atlanta 24 (Parker 5), Las Vegas 18 (Plum 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 16, Las Vegas 17. A_5,952 (12,000)

