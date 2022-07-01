At A GlanceAll Times EDTFirst HalfNorth DivisionWLPct.GBSouthern Maryland4517.726—Long Island3328.54111½York2832.46716Lancaster2536.41019½Staten Island1843.29526½South DivisionWLPct.GBGastonia4120.672—High Point3725.5974½Kentucky3030.50010½Charleston2537.40316½Lexington2337.38317½
___
Thursday’s Games
Kentucky 7, Gastonia 6
Long Island 4, Staten Island 2
Lexington 6, Lancaster 3
High Point 12, Charleston 0
York 13, Southern Maryland 0
Friday’s Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35, p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
___
