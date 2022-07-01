On Air: Business of Government Hour
The Associated Press
July 1, 2022 12:07 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 45 17 .726
Long Island 33 28 .541 11½
York 28 32 .467 16
Lancaster 25 36 .410 19½
Staten Island 18 43 .295 26½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Gastonia 41 20 .672
High Point 37 25 .597
Kentucky 30 30 .500 10½
Charleston 25 37 .403 16½
Lexington 23 37 .383 17½

___

Thursday’s Games

Kentucky 7, Gastonia 6

Long Island 4, Staten Island 2

Lexington 6, Lancaster 3

High Point 12, Charleston 0

York 13, Southern Maryland 0

Friday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35, p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35, p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 6:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35, p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Top Stories